Part of national “Scouting for Food” project

By Jeremy Gamez

The Antioch Scouts Troop 153 will be out this Saturday, November 15, picking up food donations as part of the Scouting for Food project, one of the largest food drives in the nation. With today’s food insecurity for so many families, please help and donate.

If you didn’t get a door hanger and want to help, use our app, it’s easy to use. Simply click, here – https://pickup.antiochtroop153.org/

Pick up is November 15, 2025, between 9:00 and 11:00 AM. A scout or parent will pick up your donation. See the flier below for more information. Cash donations can be made using the QR code on the flier or visit https://goldengatescouting.org/scouting-for-food/.

According Scouting America, Scouting for Food began in St. Louis in 1985 as a council-wide service project. Starting in 1988, it became a national Scouting America program. Today, many councils across the country participate, collectively gathering hundreds of thousands of pounds of shelf-stable goods for food-disadvantaged residents of their local communities.

Scouting for Food takes place on two consecutive weekends. On the first weekend, Scouts distribute bags and/or door hangers to let their neighbors know about the drive. On the second, Scouts revisit those houses to pick up bags full of canned food, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, juice and other nonperishable items.

That’s the genesis of Scouting for Food, the annual food-collection drive run by local councils. It’s another reminder to our local communities that Scouts are here, doing good turns.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Scouts Food Drive flier 11-15-25





Scouting for Food logo & box

