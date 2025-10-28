Photo: U.S. Postal Service

Hiring fairs Oct. 30 & Nov. 13

ALAMEDA, CA – The U.S. Postal Service requires skilled automotive technicians to keep the largest fleet of vehicles among federal agencies, on the road. If you know your way around a vehicle (or know someone who does), you can diagnose and complete complex repairs & maintenance, then applying for our driver and automotive positions could be your start to a new career with the Postal Service.

In-person hiring fairs will continue to fill much-needed vacancies; a specialist will be available to answer questions about the application process and help candidates build a profile to apply for positions.

Date Location Positions Times 10/30/2025 Alameda Post Office

2201 Shoreline Dr

Alameda, CA 94501 Automotive Technician

Lead Automotive Technician 9:00 am – 1:00 pm 11/13/2025 Alameda Post Office

2201 Shoreline Dr

Alameda, CA 94501 Automotive Technician

Lead Automotive Technician 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

As part of its innovative 10-year transformation and modernization plan, the Postal Service aims to build a more stable and empowered workforce. Postal employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.

Starting annual salary for automotive technicians is $63,658; starting salary for lead automotive technicians is $71,056; both paid bi-weekly.

The Postal Service offers a comprehensive benefits package which includes medical, dental, and vision as well as the ability to accrue vacation and sick leave; see online job announcements for full details.

Each position requires examination requirements depending on the position, review job announcements for full details.

At the time of appointment, applicants must have a valid driver’s license from the state in which they live.

Applicants must also demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. Applicants selected under this qualification standard must successfully complete the required Vehicle Familiarization and Safe Operation training, including demonstration of the ability to safely drive a vehicle of the type used on the job.

Qualified applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening to meet the U.S. Postal Service’s requirement to be drug free. Applicants must also be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status.

For additional information on how to apply for positions, visit us online at How to Apply for a Postal Service Jobs.

