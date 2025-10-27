Sheriff’s Office seeks Seattle murder suspect arrested in Antioch mistakenly released from Contra Costa jail

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for wanted murder suspect Isaiah James Andrews. Photo: Contra Costa Sheriff

U.S. Marshalls Service Fugitive Apprehension Task Force with Antioch Police Officers participating, assist in search

By Allen D. Payton

Following efforts to confirm allegations that a search was on for a suspect arrested in Antioch last week for the murder of a man in Seattle on Oct. 15 after he was mistakenly released from jail in Contra Costa County, Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

“The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the release of an inmate identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Jamon Andrews of Kent, Washington, from the Martinez Detention Facility.

He was released on October 22, 2025. At the time, Andrews had been held on local charges, a juvenile warrant out of Sacramento, and an out-of-state arrest warrant for homicide.

After Sheriff’s Office staff realized Andrews had been released, we launched a search of the immediate area and confirmed that Andrews was no longer in the area. The search for Andrews is ongoing by the U.S. Marshals Service. Local law enforcement agencies have also been notified.

According to a reader of the Herald who chose to remain anonymous, Seattle Police were on their way to Martinez to pick up Andrews when they were informed that he’d been released.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Andrews is asked to call 9-1-1. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.”

According to localcrimenews.com, Andrews was arrested by Antioch Police for being a fugitive from justice and evasion with wanton disregard for safety.

According to Antioch PD Lt. Bill Whitaker, per Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, with Antioch Police Officers participating, are assisting in the search for Andrews. Asked about Andrews’ residency, Whitaker said, “He is from and lives in Kent. He was here hiding out with a family member.”

Asked why the Sheriff’s Office did not inform the public after Andrews was released, Lee did not respond. Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Isaiah James Andrews agencies

