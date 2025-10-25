Los Medanos College to lead East County Nonprofit Capacity Building initiative

Photo: LMC

Will subcontract with Antioch Chamber of Commerce Foundation

By Juliet V. Casey Director of Marketing, Los Medanos College

PITTSBURG, Calif. – Contra Costa County selected Los Medanos College (LMC) to lead a $1 million initiative aimed at strengthening the nonprofit sector in East Contra Costa County. The East County Nonprofit Capacity Building Program, approved by the Contra Costa Community College District Board of Trustees this month, aims to develop future nonprofit leaders and to expand organizational effectiveness across the region.

The initiative will serve communities including Bay Point, Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Bethel Island. LMC was chosen for its proven ability to deliver high-quality education and workforce development programs tailored to community needs.

LMC President Pamela Ralson said the college is eager to move forward, having worked over the past year to create more learning opportunities to support nonprofits. The next step will be to establish the educational programming for the initiative, which runs through Oct. 31, 2028.

Ralston recognized local leaders for their foresight in supporting the initiative.

“County Supervisors, and Supervisors Diane Burgis and Shanelle Scales-Preston in particular, see the value of developing and training future leaders across the nonprofit landscape in our area,” she said. “LMC is proud to be a partner in that effort.”

Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis said she is grateful for all the community partners who collaborated on the initiative.

“My goal is for this to help train the current and next generation of nonprofit leaders in East County and help all small- and medium-sized nonprofits succeed,” she said.

The initiative features:

Educational programming: Fee-based seminars and free workshops on nonprofit management, plus academic courses that stack toward certificates and degrees.

Fee-based seminars and free workshops on nonprofit management, plus academic courses that stack toward certificates and degrees. Mini-grants: Funding for paid internships and capacity-building projects, with priority given to organizations serving low- to moderate-income and historically underserved communities.

Funding for paid internships and capacity-building projects, with priority given to organizations serving low- to moderate-income and historically underserved communities. Leadership development: A cohort program for mid- to senior-level nonprofit staff, offering executive skills, mentorship, and peer networking.

A cohort program for mid- to senior-level nonprofit staff, offering executive skills, mentorship, and peer networking. Nonprofit Resource Hub: A collaborative space for nonprofit entrepreneurship and shared learning.

“Building capacity among East Contra Costa County nonprofits is not simply a ‘good idea,’ it is necessary for ensuring sustainability and a steady flow of services to our most in-need constituents those nonprofits serve,” Contra Costa County Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston said. “We could not think of a more appropriate strategic partner than Los Medanos College to work collaboratively in this endeavor.”

LMC will subcontract with the Antioch Chamber of Commerce Foundation to manage the project, including hiring a dedicated project manager and convening an advisory group of nonprofit leaders and curriculum experts. The chamber has long advocated for local businesses and nonprofit organizations, which unlike other businesses are not aiming to make a profit, rather they use money for the public good, said Jim Becker, incoming board chair for the Antioch Chamber of Commerce.

“Nonprofits make up 20% of the local economy, and they run just like other businesses. They need HR, financial and legal compliance,” he said. “It’s really exciting to partner with LMC to provide greater and broader access to nonprofit business education.”

About Los Medanos College (LMC): LMC is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs, support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond. LMC's Pittsburg Campus is located on 120 acres bordering Antioch, with an additional education center in Brentwood.



