Entertainment, Midway of Fun carnival during Walnut Festival at fairgrounds in Antioch Oct. 16-19
It’s festival time! Who’s ready to spin, soar, and scream this weekend?
The Walnut Festival lands in Antioch October 16–19 with rides, games and all your fair food favorites!
Contra Costa Event Center (Fairgrounds) at 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch.
Weather may affect hours — stay tuned for updates!
Fast, easy payments with self-service & contactless options!
The Walnut Festival has temporarily relocated to the fairgrounds while Heather Farms Park undergoes a large remodel. (See related article)
Walnut Festival 2025 Bag Policy
Walnut Festival 2025 Music Line Up