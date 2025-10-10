Dialysis workers in California file complaints over safety, working conditions at Satellite Healthcare, Fresenius clinics

Workers demand public health department investigations into claims of unsafe staffing, unsanitary conditions, dangerous care practices

Satellite, Fresenius do not respond

By Renée Saldaña, SEIU, Press Secretary, SEUI – United Healthcare Workers West

CALIFORNIA – Dialysis healthcare workers in counties across California delivered complaints to local Departments of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday that detail alarming and persistent violations inside dialysis clinics operated by Satellite Healthcare and Fresenius Medical Care in Stockton, Santa Rosa, San Diego, Imperial Valley, Riverside, San Bernardino, Sacramento, and the Bay Area, including a location in Antioch.

The complaints, filed by members of SEIU–United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), outline conditions that workers say create unsafe working conditions and put vulnerable dialysis patients at serious risk, including chronic understaffing, infection control failures, unsanitary facilities, and unsafe equipment.

“Dialysis patients deserve safe, quality care – but instead, we’re seeing clinics where workers are stretched so thin that even basic safety protocols can’t be followed,” said Mike Badilla, a patient care technician at Satellite Healthcare in Gilroy. “We’re speaking up because these conditions are unacceptable for workers and our patients. These companies know what the problems are. They’ve been warned before. But until they’re forced to change, patients will keep paying the price.”

The complaints detail a disturbing pattern of systemic issues across multiple facilities, including:

Unsafe staffing levels leaving workers responsible for more patients and tasks than can be safely managed, leading to skipped safety checks, improper infection control procedures, and missed treatments.

Equipment failures and unsafe environments such as broken Hoyer lifts requiring firefighters to move patients, leaking water treatment rooms, broken air conditioning systems, and debris left around treatment areas during renovations.

Infection control lapses including visible blood stains in patient areas, improper disinfection procedures, and insufficient time between treatments to safely clean equipment.

“Our clinics are understaffed, under-resourced, and run by executives more focused on profits than worker and patient safety,” said Bonnie Oconer, a patient care technician at Fresenius Medical Care in Riverside. “We’re calling on public health departments to investigate these conditions and hold these companies accountable.

Dialysis workers have been raising alarms for years about unsafe conditions in the dialysis industry. Despite past citations from state inspectors, similar safety failures continue, and caregivers say that without stronger enforcement and meaningful changes from employers, workers and patients will remain at risk.

SEIU-UHW represents more than 700 dialysis caregiversat Fresenius, Satellite Healthcare and U.S. Renal in various job classes, including registered nurses, patient care technicians, licensed vocational nurses, certified clinical hemodialysis technicians, dietitians, social workers, clinical administrative coordinators, and receptionists.

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is a healthcare justice union of more than 120,000 healthcare workers, patients, and healthcare activists united to ensure affordable, accessible, high-quality care for all Californians, provided by valued and respected healthcare workers. Learn more at www.seiu-uhw.org.

Efforts to reach both Fresenius and Satellite Healthcare for comment were unsuccessful prior to publication time. Please check back later for any updates.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



SEIU-UHW vs Fresenius & Satellite

