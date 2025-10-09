By Dawn Kruger, Community and Media Relations Coordinator, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

Ballots have been mailed for the November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election and the Elections Office is ready to receive voted ballots sent by mail or dropped in drop boxes. The Contra Costa County Elections Division will perform the County’s official logic and accuracy testing on central ballot tabulation and processing equipment at 10:00 am Friday, October 10, 2025, a at the Elections Office, located at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez and the public is invited to observe.

Logic and accuracy testing is a standard pre-election procedure. The test will confirm that all central count equipment is in working order and functioning properly. A set of test ballots will be run through each scanner to ensure they are properly programmed and operating as expected.

If you would like to observe this process, we encourage you to let us know in advance by contacting the Elections office at 925-335-7800. On the day of testing, visitors will be asked to check-in at the Elections lobby on the first floor.



