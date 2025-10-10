City of Antioch seeks Housing Manager

By City of Antioch

The City of Antioch is looking for a visionary leader ready to make a difference as the Housing Manager. If you’re passionate about housing stability, equity and public service, this is your opportunity to lead transformative change in our community.

Salary: $120,168.00 – $146,076 (DOQ)

Full benefits including CalPERS retirement

Empathy, leadership, and collaboration required.

Apply now: Housing Manager | Job Details tab | Career Pages

Don’t wait—help us build a better Antioch.

Job Details

Under direction from the Public Safety and Community Resources Director, serves as the City’s principal authority on housing policy, strategy, and program implementation. Provides strategic leadership in planning, developing, and managing the City’s housing portfolio, including affordable housing development, homelessness response, tenant protections, and federally funded programs. Oversees and advances the City’s housing goals in alignment with state mandates, regional plans, and local priorities, ensuring regulatory compliance, fiscal stewardship, and community impact. The Housing Manager manages, supervises, develops, maintains, directs and coordinates the activities of the Housing Division whose functions include providing direct public service. This position is responsible for embedding an equity lens, harm reduction, housing first, and cultural responsiveness throughout the Division’s programs and staff leadership, ensuring services are delivered with empathy, cultural competence, and respect for residents of all backgrounds and lived experiences.

Examples of Duties

The following duties are typical for this classification. Incumbents may not perform all of the listed duties and/or may be required to perform additional or different duties from those set forth below to address business needs and changing business practices.

Manage the operations of the Housing Division, including planning, developing, and administering housing programs, homelessness response initiatives, affordable housing projects, tenant/landlord mediation, and community funded activities, utilizing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) federal funding, Housing Successor state funding, Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) state funding, and other federal, state and local funding sources. Lead strategic planning, organization, and management of the Housing Division, implementing practical, long-term solutions to housing needs and affordable housing developments. Provide leadership in embedding principles of equity, cultural responsiveness, harm reduction, and housing first across all Housing Division programs and policies, ensuring staff are trained and programs are implemented with empathy and cultural competence. Oversee preparation, implementation, and compliance for community grant programs with local, state, and federal agencies; maintain accurate records for all program activities and monitoring for compliance with applicable federal and state regulations. Administer the City’s Fair Housing Program and Tenant/ Landlord and Rental Programs, including compliance with state and federal laws, and implementation of renter protections including tenant protection ordinances, rent stabilization, and anti-harassment and eviction protection programs. Direct the City’s Unhoused Resident Services Program, including bridge housing, shower and laundry services, food distribution partnerships, and shelter referrals. Monitor current and proposed legislation, codes, and policies affecting the City’s housing programs; recommend changes to City programs and policies as needed. Identify and pursue funding opportunities; prepare and administer CDBG and Housing Successor Agency funds; ensure compliance with all funding requirements. Oversee and monitor housing assistance programs such as the Antioch Home Ownership Program, Fair Housing Services, Rental Assistance, and Eviction Protection Programs. Establish and manage performance metrics to evaluate housing program outcomes, ensuring data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement. Negotiate and administer contracts with consultants, contractors, and developers related to Housing Division activities. Coordinate community outreach and education activities; maintain positive relationships with residents, nonprofits, developers, lenders, and real estate professionals. Prepare staff analyses and reports for City Council, the CDBG Standing Committee, and the Planning Commission; attend and present at public meetings. Coordinate housing program activities with other City departments; represent the Housing Division at community and regional meetings; address citizen complaints and concerns. Manage the Division’s budget, monitor expenditures, and maintain established service levels and objectives. Represent the City in regional housing discussions with other agencies and community groups. Develop, train, and implement new or revised housing policies, standards, and regulations. Supervise, train, and evaluate assigned staff. Maintain strong working relationships with co-workers, other City employees, and the public using principles of excellent customer service. Perform related duties as required.

Typical Qualifications

The following generally describes the knowledge and ability required to enter the job and/or be learned within a short period of time in order to successfully perform the assigned duties.

KNOWLEDGE OF:

Principles, practices, and regulations related to affordable housing program administration and development.

Principles of harm reduction, housing first, and equity-centered program administration, and their application in supervising staff and designing housing and homelessness policies.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program requirements, including eligible activities, compliance, and reporting as evidenced by HUD.

Principles of housing development, rehabilitation, and construction.

Federal, state, and local laws, codes, and regulations governing public housing development and rehabilitation programs.

Best practices for addressing homelessness, including trauma-informed care and housing-first models.

Affordable housing program finance and administration, including grants, budgets, and feasibility analysis.

Research methods, data analysis, and needs assessment techniques related to housing trends.

Legislative processes at the county, state, and federal level related to housing and homelessness.

Principles and methods of community outreach, stakeholder engagement, and public communication.

Budget development, financial management, and resource allocation.

Project and contract management principles and negotiation strategies.

Management, supervision, training, and employee development techniques.

ABIITY TO:

Plan, organize, and administer complex housing programs and projects within established requirements and guidelines.

Lead with empathy and cultural responsiveness, fostering a team culture that respects diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, lived experiences, and varying abilities.

Develop and implement affordable housing strategies that address community needs.

Analyze and interpret housing finance data to evaluate program costs and benefits.

Interpret, apply, and explain housing-related laws, regulations, and policies clearly to a wide range of audiences.

Identify and pursue grant and funding opportunities from multiple sources; prepare competitive applications and ensure compliance with funding requirements.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with community groups, agencies, developers, and internal City departments.

Negotiate and manage contracts and agreements effectively.

Communicate effectively in writing and orally, including delivering clear and persuasive presentations.

Supervise, train, and evaluate the work of assigned staff.

Prepare accurate, clear, and concise written reports, budgets, and correspondence.

Organize work, set priorities, meet deadlines, and adapt to changing priorities.

Represent the City professionally in meetings, negotiations, and public events.

Maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion in handling sensitive information.

Model and enforce safe work practices.

Education and Experience Guidelines

Education/ Training:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in Urban Planning, Community Development, Public Administration, Business Administration, Social Work, Housing Studies, or a related field.

Experience:

Five years of progressively more responsible experience in housing program development and implementation, with At least two years in a supervisory capacity.

License or Certificate:

Possession of an appropriate, valid driver’s license. An out-of-state valid Motor Vehicle Operator’s License will be accepted during the application process, but a valid California license must be obtained within six (6) months of appointment to the position.

Supplemental Information

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORK ENVIRONMENT

The conditions herein are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Environment:

Work is performed primarily in a standard office setting with travel to different sites; incumbents may be required to work extended hours including evenings and weekends and may be required to travel outside City boundaries to attend meetings.

Physical:

Primary functions require sufficient physical ability and mobility to work in an office setting and field environment; to stand or sit for prolonged periods of time; stoop, bend, kneel, crouch, reach, and twist; to lift, carry, push, and/or pull moderate amounts of weight; to operate office equipment requiring repetitive hand movement and fine coordination including use of a computer keyboard; to travel to other locations using various modes of private and commercial transportation; and to verbally communicate to exchange information.



