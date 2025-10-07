Brace your existing cripple walls (if you have them). If you have cripple walls, they carry the weight of your house. If they collapse during an earthquake, so will your home. Bracing your cripple walls strengthens them and may prevent your house from toppling. Strap your water heater. Properly strapping the water heater reduces the likelihood of water and fire damage that could result if your water heater is detached from water and gas lines. Bolt your home to its foundation. Most earthquake damage actually occurs when unsecured buildings slide off of their foundation. Bolting your home down helps prevent sliding. Photos: CRMP

Extension for grants of $3,000 to $7,000 aligns with California Great ShakeOut to boost earthquake preparedness awareness; now includes non-owner-occupied homes; more than $20 million available

Sacramento, CA – The California Residential Mitigation Program (CRMP) today announced that it is extending the registration period for its Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) grant program to October 17, 2025, adding more than two weeks to the original October 1 deadline. The extension ensures that the program’s closing date now coincides with the California Great ShakeOut drill on October 16, when millions of Californians will be focused on earthquake preparedness.

The program, which first opened this registration period on August 20, offers critical funding support for seismic retrofits that bolt houses to their foundations and brace crawl space walls—proven methods to reduce the risk of earthquake damage. With eligibility covering more than 1,100 ZIP Codes statewide, including 303 added earlier this year, the extension provides even more Californians with the opportunity to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funding. In fact, for the first time, CRMP has expanded EBB eligibility to include non-owner-occupied homes, allowing landlords to apply for this retrofit grant opportunity for their investment properties.

“Extending the deadline helps meet the high demand for earthquake retrofit assistance while drawing attention to the importance of preparedness as millions of Californians take part in the Great ShakeOut on October 16,” said Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer of the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). “This extra time gives homeowners and rental property owners another chance to apply, choose a contractor, and begin strengthening their homes. Each retrofit improves safety not just for families but for entire communities.”

More than $20 million is available in this registration period to offset retrofit costs. Since the program’s launch in 2013, more than 33,500 California homeowners have received assistance through EBB.

Qualified income eligible households may also be eligible for supplemental grants of up to $7,000, which can cover as much as 100% of retrofit costs.

“Every retrofit makes California stronger and more resilient,” said Tom Welsh, CEO of the California Earthquake Authority. “By aligning with the Great ShakeOut, this extension ensures that more families are reminded of the simple but powerful steps they can take to protect their homes before the next big quake.”

The EBB grant program is administered by CRMP, a Joint Powers Authority between CEA and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Interested property owners can learn more and register at EarthquakeBraceBolt.com. The updated registration period runs through October 17, 2025.

About Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB)

Established by the California Residential Mitigation Program, EBB offers up to $3,000 to help California homeowners retrofit their house to reduce potential damage from earthquakes. A residential seismic retrofit makes a house more resistant to earthquake activity, such as ground shaking and soil failure, by bolting the house to its foundation and adding bracing around the perimeter of the crawl space. For more information, please visit EarthquakeBraceBolt.com.

About the California Residential Mitigation Program (CRMP)

CRMP was established in 2011 to help Californians strengthen their homes against damage from earthquakes. CRMP is a joint powers authority created by the California Earthquake Authority and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. For more information, please visit CRMP.org.



