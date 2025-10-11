In Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown

By Celebrate Antioch Foundation

Join us for the 11th Annual Hot Rods 4 Paws Benefit Car & Bike Show and Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

Enjoy and participate in the Pet Costume Contest at 11:30am, Kids Costume Contest at 12:00pm on the corner of W. 2nd and G Streets and store-to-store Trick or Treating from 12:00-4:00pm.

Plus, there will be Monster Truck rides, a Kids Zone, Music and Vendors and it is FREE to the public.

The event will benefit Furry Friends Pet Relief, a 501c3 non-profit organization that assists struggling families and the homeless in the East Bay and surrounding counties with dog and cat food.

For more information visit them at 708 W 2nd Street in Antioch or online at www.furryfriendspetrelief.com.

Hot Rods 4 Paws 2025 Flyer

