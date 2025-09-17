Source: EBRPD

By Jen Vanya, Public Information Specialist, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

Volunteers and East Bay Regional Park District staff will come together to clean and protect local shorelines and waterways during California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Help the Park District in its effort to restore, clean, and preserve 11 cleanup sites across East Bay Regional Parks, including bayside beaches, shoreline trails, and inland lakes. Staff and volunteers will work together to collect and dispose of litter and recyclables, beautify the shorelines, and help maintain delicate ecosystems. At last year’s event, an estimated 8,020 pounds of trash were collected by Park District volunteers.

Each year, volunteers discover strange and unusual items during cleanup events. Past items include a sword, two-thirds of a bowling ball, and a functioning 1980s-era ThighMaster. Participants who find an odd or interesting item will receive a Park District-themed cooling towel (while supplies last).

TRASHure Hunt

This year, the Park District is adding a new feature to the event: TRASHure Hunt. Participants who find a golden trash grabber hidden at each cleanup site will win a special prize. They may also have their photo posted on social media with the golden grabber.

The Park District will provide garbage bags and gloves to those who need them, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own trash-hunting gear. Participants are encouraged to bring a refillable water bottle, hats, gloves, and sunscreen, and must wear closed-toe shoes. Layered clothing is recommended. The Park District will also provide snacks and water throughout the event. Please note that parent participation is required for children under 18.

All locations welcome drop-ins, although registration is appreciated. Visit ebparks.org/get-involved/volunteer/coastal-cleanup or call 510-544-2229 for more information.

Park District Coastal Cleanup Day Sites

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



EBRPD Coastal Cleanup 2025

