Veterans Served Their Country — Now They Serve Their Communities

Join us for Stand Down on the Delta 2025, September 12–15, 2025 at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch, presented by Delta Veterans Group.

Launched in 2023, our “Veterans Served Their Country — Veterans Serve Their Communities” program gives these honorable individuals a New Mission of Service — and you’re invited to join them.

These brave women and men served our nation. Now, they’re answering a new call — to serve the neighborhoods and communities they call home.

Saturday, September 13, 2025, is Community Service Day, when Veterans will serve every corner of Contra Costa County, helping everyone, not just fellow Veterans. ervices are open to everyone regardless if you are a veteran or not.

Veterans: Pre-register or walk in daily

Everyone else: Come volunteer, get connected, or lend support.

Over four days, we provide life-changing services to hundreds of Veterans:

Medical & Dental Care

Housing, Job Placement & Legal Support

Mental Health & Recovery Services

Meals, Clothing, Gear & More

Over 1,754 Veterans and families helped so far — and we’re just getting started.

Help us make 2025 the most impactful Stand Down yet.

The Fairgrounds are located at 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch.

Delta Veterans Group – “A Hand Up, Not a Handout”. For more information visit www.deltaveteransgroup.org/stand-down-on-the-delta.



Stand Down on the Delta 2025 flier

