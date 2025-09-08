By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Police Department will add two more officers to the force and promote two from within on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

The department will be welcoming new Officers Nicholas Kegle and Jordan Morrow. Lieutenant and Acting Captain Matthew Koch is being promoted to Captain and Sergeant and Acting Lt. William Whitaker is being promoted to Lieutenant.

All four will be given their oaths of office during a ceremony at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center Theater at 213 F Street, beginning at 3:00 p.m.



Swearing-In 9-11-25

