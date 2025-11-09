Antioch Police promote two leaders, add two new officers

Antioch Police Captain Desmond Bittner administers the oath of office to new Captain Matt Koch, new Lt. Bill Whitaker and new Officers Jordan Morrow and Nicholas Kegle during a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. All photos by Allen D. Payton

Brings department’s sworn staffing to 85

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Police Department promoted two leaders, Captain Matt Koch and Lt. Bill Whitaker, and added two new officers, Jordan Morrow and Nicholas Kegle, to the force during an oath of office ceremony Thursday afternoon, September 11, 2025. Led by Captain Desmond Bittner, who filled in for Chief Joe Vigil due to a scheduling conflict with a court appearance, the ceremony included introducing the four men, their backgrounds, pinning of badges by their relatives and the oaths of office and Honor inside the Nick Rodriguez Community Center Theater in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

Opening Remarks

During his opening remarks, Bittner said, “Anytime we swear in a new officer or promote an officer to a higher rank, it is a special time…due to the sacrifice, commitment, sweat and tears that the officers and their families endure to get to this point.”

“Today, we have two officers who have dedicated six months of their lives to a grueling police academy and two others who have dedicated over 20 years of their lives to the profession. And it is my honor to present the four officers to you today,” he continued.

“As I said, this is a special day, and we want to make it as special as possible for the officers, but I think it is also important to acknowledge before we begin, that today is 9-11, and it is important that we never forget all who paid the ultimate sacrifice during that tragic event and the aftermath,” Bittner stated.

He then recognized the city manager, mayor and council members, department heads, former Antioch Police Chiefs and current department staff in attendance. Bittner also thanked the hiring, recruiting and training team saying, “They have played a key role in our ongoing…efforts over the years.”

“Becoming a police officer is no easy task. Promoting through the ranks of a police department can be even harder,” he stated. “The law enforcement profession is demanding and requires commitment, dedication, support and is extremely rewarding. Officers play a vital role in protecting and helping the public, maintaining order, responding to emergencies and preventing crime.”

Antioch Police Captain Desmond Bittner offers his opening remarks during the oath of office ceremony inside the Nick Rodriguez Community Center Theater on Sept. 11, 2025.

Bittner then congratulated the two being promoted and said, “The promotional process for police administrators is difficult an requires self-awareness, technical skills, leadership, teamwork and most of all, exceptional reading and writing skills. Both…participated in a rigorous process which was comprised of a written assessment, community interview panel, professional interview panel and a taxing interview with the Chief.”

“The overall process is time-consuming and very stressful, not only for them, but also for their families,” Bittner shared. “These two individuals have also played a pivotal role in helping move the department forward and I thank you both, personally, for your continued service and commitment to the police department and community.”

“Along with the two promotions, today we are pleased to welcome Officers Nicholas Kegle and Joran Morrow, who earlier this week, completed Alameda County’s 183rd Police Academy,” he said. “It requires individuals to commit six months of their life to learning the basics in arrest and control tactics, emergency driving, investigations, criminal and civil laws and statutes, evidence procedures, defensive tactics, firearms training, physical fitness and report writing. Academy recruits are constantly learning through different means and being tested on their understanding of the above-mentioned fields of study.”

“Your loved ones and co-workers have endured six months of complex and detailed training,” Bittner continued. “Now that they are here, back home, with their Antioch Police family, their real training will begin. Their Field Training Officers will teach them to expand what they have learned in the last six months and apply it with practical application. I encourage you and your families to continually support each other as you all progress through training and begin your policing career.”

“Today, in front of their loved ones and co-workers, all the officers will take the oath of office and be sworn in as Antioch Police Officers and managers,” he stated. “Their policing careers will continue as they move through field training and learn to apply everything they have learned. Our supervisors will continue to grow and lead the next generation and existing officers into a bright future. Today, our officers will take the International Association of Police Chiefs’ Oath of Honor, which is our pledge to uphold ethical standards and serve the community.”

New Antioch Police Captain Matt Koch is pinned with his new badge by his parents on Sept. 11, 2025, as fellow Captain Bittner looks on.

Captain Matt Koch

Bittner then began introducing Captain Matt Koch (pronounced “Cook” – like the pirate), saying he was born in Hollywood and was a trust fund baby, to laughs from Koch, his parents who were in the audience, and others in attendance.

Bittner then read Koch’s actual bio:

“Captain Matt Koch started his policing career with the Antioch Police Department in 1996 as a police explorer. He would work his way up to a Community Service Officer and Reserve Police Officer before becoming a police officer in 2001. Throughout his time in the Antioch Police Department, Captain Koch has been promoted through the ranks and served as a corporal, sergeant, and most recently a lieutenant.

“Over the course of his career, Captain Koch has been assigned to investigations, been a canine handler, was a field training officer, worked on the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, served on the SWAT team, and has been an instructor in defensive tactics. Captain Koch had the opportunity to oversee the explorer program, canine unit, honor guard, SWAT team, investigative unit, field training program, and spend time in the internal affairs division.

“Captain Koch has an Associate Arts & Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from California Coast University. He also graduated from the Supervisory Leadership Institute in 2024. Recently, Captain Koch has worked with our police oversight commission, the Department of Justice, and our federal monitor to update and improve our policing policies and practices to improve transparency and increase the community’s trust.

“Captain Koch enjoys camping, in his RV and barbecuing and smoking food in his backyard. Family is one of Captain Koch’s top priorities and he enjoys spending time with them and supporting and cheering his daughter on as she plays softball and soccer.”

Koch asked his parents to pin on his new Captain’s badge then shared prepared remarks. “If I get a little emotional that’s because I probably am,” he began and then acknowledged “some of the incredible leaders in this room, current and former chiefs, captains, lieutenants, sergeants, corporals, along with friends from our neighboring agencies, friends and family. Your presence here, today truly humbles me. All of you have guided me, mentored me and set the standard of what leadership should look like in the law enforcement profession.”

During his leadership training he said, “We were asked to define two values as leaders and mine were love and family. It might sound a little unusual in policing but to me it makes perfect sense. Love means leading with compassion, respect and a genuine commitment to the people we serve and the people we lead. Family means supporting each other as a team and that every officer goes home safe at the end of the day.” (See video of Koch’s complete remarks)

New Antioch Police Lieutenant William “Bill” Whitaker is pinned by his wife on Sept. 11, 2025.

Lieutenant William “Bill” Whitaker

Bittner then shared about Whitaker saying, “Lt. William Whitaker was born in Tennessee and grew up in the Bay Area. His policing career began over 24 years ago at the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. He would spend over 18 years there working as a firefighter, police officer, and EMT. As an officer he worked as a CSI Technician, Field Training Officer, canine handler, and detective.

“Lt. Whitaker would come to the Antioch Police Department in 2020 and work his way through the department as a corporal and sergeant. During his time here in Antioch, he would work as a drone operator, instructor, background investigator, detective, patrol supervisor, and most recently the supervisor of our investigations division.

“Lt. Whitaker has a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in Communications from San Jose State University. He also has a master’s degree in criminal justice from California Coast University.

“Bill enjoys teaching and mentoring the next generation of police officer. In his time off he enjoys relaxing with family and friends, watching his son play football, and watching documentaries. Bill is honored to be promoted and is excited for the new challenge and further serving the community of Antioch.”

Whitaker then had his wife perform the badge pinning and followed with his own thoughts and thanks to “my family, first and foremost, who supports me and deals with all the stresses that the job, unfortunately has at times.” Whitaker then thanked former Chief Tammany Brooks who was in attendance saying, “A big thank you to you for believing in me and kind of…talking me into it, I don’t know, something,” to laughter from the audience. “I’m happy I came. He told me from day one, that Antioch is like a family. I said, ‘sure, sure, whatever.’ But it truly has been. To all the retired gentlemen, you guys took me in and never made me feel like an outsider and I greatly appreciate that. You don’t know how much that means.” Whitaker then concluded, “I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m humbled that the City entrusts this responsibility for me and I promise to work to the bone for at least two-point-two-six years until I’m 50 years old,” while pumping his fist and to more laughter from those in attendance. “Then, we’ll see after that.” (See video)

New Antioch Police Officer Jordan Morrow is pinned by his father and son on Sept. 11, 2025.

Jordan Morrow – Police Trainee

Bittner then introduced new Police Officer Jordan Morrow saying, “Jordan was born in Riverside and graduated from Rodriguez High School in 2010. After graduating High School, he attended Contra Costa Community College where he earned his Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts. Shortly after, he attended Murray State University on a full ride football scholarship and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. While earning his Bachelor’s Degree, he was playing as the wide receiver and running back. On his free time, Jordan enjoys spending time with his two kids. He has a five-year-old son, and a one-year-old daughter. His kids are his motivation of becoming a Police Officer and he is looking forward to serving and helping the communities.

Fun fact: Jordan enjoys fishing and whale watching with his son.”

Morrow then had his son and father pin his badge to his uniform and then shared some remarks, offering his appreciation “to the City of Antioch for this opportunity. I know I have a long journey ahead of me and I just want to let everybody know I’m going to give it my all. I’m going to soak up all the knowledge that I’m going to get from my FTO’s and I’m going to try my absolute hardest to serve this community and to prove to my fellow officers and my superior officers that I deserve to be here and I’m going to earn…this badge and I’m going to do everything I can to just show them that I belong, here and I belong in this brotherhood.” (See video)

New Antioch Police Officer Nicholas Kegle is pinned by his firefighter brother on Sept. 11, 2025.

Nicholas Kegle – Police Trainee

Before introducing him, Bittner asked why he wasn’t a firefighter like his brother who was in attendance. Kegle responded, it was a trio, with his sister who was a nurse.

Captain Bittner then said, “Nicholas was born in Pleasanton and grew up in Oakley. He graduated from Freedom High School in 2016 and shortly after left for the Marine Corps. He was there from 2016 to 2020 and was stationed in Oahu with third battalion, third marines as a fire tech.

Fun Fact: Nicholas enjoys dirt biking and golfing.”

Kegle had his brother pin on his badge followed by brief remarks of appreciation for his new position. “I’m very grateful to be here. I look forward to my future, here with the department, learning as much as I can. I’m excited to see who my FTO’s in the future and see how they’re going to get me ready for the streets. Thank you for everyone coming out today to support me and us.” (See video)

Current Sworn Staffing at 85, Down from 90 in June

According to Lt. Mike Mellone, that brings the department’s sworn staffing to 85 out of 105 in the City’s budget. As of June 24, 2025, the department had 90 sworn officers. Asked about the reduction Mellone explained that they were due to “retirements and some folks didn’t complete training.”



