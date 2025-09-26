Antioch man wins $1 million from 49er-themed Lotto Scratcher at local business

Lotto winner Bruce Hilliard celebrates on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, with The 19th Hole co-owner Steve and is wife Marlene Scudero, Dorothy and co-owner Eddie Beaudin next to the machine that issued the winning ticket. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Purchased at The 19th Hole; one of 16 NFL $1M Scratchers available statewide; 2nd million-dollar winner in Antioch in 3 years

Will give some to family, pursue “bucket list”, continue to work at Lowe’s

By Allen D. Payton

According to Eddie Beaudin, co-owner of The 19th Hole, Antioch’s only cardroom, one of their patrons, long-time Antioch resident Bruce Hilliard, bought a winning $1 million Lotto Scratcher last Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, out of the machine at the business.

“It was a $10, 49er-themed NFL Scratcher ticket that won,” Beaudin shared. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Beaudin’s partner, Steve Scudero, their wives, other patrons and friends of Hilliard, as well as Mayor Ron Bernal, gathered at The 19th Hole Friday, September 26, to celebrate his winnings.

Erin, one of the bartenders, who is Irish, said, “I was here when he won. I was his lucky charm!”

Asked what he planned to do with the funds, Hilliard said, “I’m setting up my great grandsons for college and will help out a couple family members, set some aside and enjoy life a little bit.”

About his granddaughter he said, “She said, ‘No’. They’re doing real well. One way or another they’re going to get a chunk of it.”

Hilliard also said he will continue working at Lowe’s on Auto Center Drive.

“It keeps me on an even keel,” he stated.

Lotto winner Bruce Hilliard (center) celebrates at The 19th Hole with the owners and those of the liquor store that had the last million-dollar winner in Antioch, Mayor Ron Bernal, employees and friends on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Asked how much he’d spent on the Lotto over the years Hilliard said he’s “been playing the Lotto forever. A lot of years.”

But it was his first $20 that day. He spent $10 on another Lotto ticket and $10 on the winner. He had to go the state Lottery’s district office in Richmond to cash it in. They said he’ll be receiving a check within four to six weeks.

“The federal government will take out $250,000,” he said. “That’s what they told me.”

Asked what else he’s going to spend the money on, a new car or a trip, Hilliard said, “I’m just taking it day by day. My truck is running good. I’m remodeling my house myself.”

“I’ll start doing some of my bucket list. Maybe take a cruise. Play Pebble Beach,” the avid golfer added.

“It’s something The 19th Hole has never experienced,” Beaudin stated. “Steve and myself have known Bruce for about 50 years, since the 1970’s. He always comes back and says ‘Hi’ to me and Steve. Bruce gives back to the community.”

He volunteered for the Stand Down on the Delta, earlier this month as an example.

“What a thing,” Beaudin continued. “I’m just glad it’s somebody here.”

“I just wish it was my wife,” he added with a laugh.

“I had to verify this with the state police. An officer came to visit me on Monday morning,” Beaudin explained. “He wanted to see footage of Bruce buying the ticket. We have 17 cameras in the place.”

Describing what he saw on the videos, the co-owner said, “Bruce had to validate it. He walks three steps. There’s no look on his face. Let’s go to another camera. He took three more steps and goes, ‘Yeah. Yeah!’” as Beaudine raised his hands.

“The biggest winners, here, before were $10,000, twice,” Beaudin shared. “We’ve been here 40 years in May as long as the Lottery,” which is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary this year.”

Lotto winner Bruce Hilliard (49er shirt) is joined by (L-R) Steve Scalise, Mayor Bernal, Ajit Singh Sooch and Jagjit Singh Chawla owners of the liquor store where the other million-dollar winner in Antioch bought the ticket three years ago, and Eddie Beaudin.

Second Million Dollar Winner in Antioch in 3 Years

“Three years ago the owner of the liquor store next door had a million dollar winner,” Beaudin stated. “

Owners Ajit Singh Sooch and Jagjit Singh Chawla of the liquor store next to The 19th Hole and the one in the 7-11 shopping center at Hillcrest Avenue and E. 18th Street, which had the other $1 million Lotto winner, attended Friday’s celebration.

“There are 16 million NFL team ticket winners statewide. We’re the first ones,” Beaudin exclaimed.

Scudero said in amazement, “He put just $10 in there. That’s a first. He plays more scratchers than anyone else. I just want to say congratulations, Bruce. It couldn’t happen to a better guy. I’m just happy it was a regular.”

Hilliard shared a few words to those in attendance saying, “I just want to say thank you all, especially to The 19th Hole and to the Lottery for loading the ticket.”

Representatives of the state Lottery, who were on hand said, “We didn’t load the machine. They did,” pointing to Beaudin and Scudero.

“And you’re a true Niner fan!” Eddie said.

“Congratulations Bruce. I’m just glad it wasn’t more money,” Bernal said with a laugh. “That ruins people. It was just the right amount of money.”

He will receive a check for $750,000 in about four to six weeks, Hilliard reiterated. The state doesn’t receive any of his winnings. The business that sold the ticket receives one-half percent of the winnings or $5,000, Sooch shared.

My family moved here in 1964. Except for 16 years in Oakley, he’s been here ever since.

“Bruce was a 1973 Antioch High grad and played wide receiver on the 1972 league championship Turkey Bowl team,” Beaudin shared about the winner.

“The game was played on Thanksgiving against Miramonte at DVC,” Scudero added.

Then all who wanted took photos with Hilliard next to the Lotto banner and machine which issued the winning ticket. The 19th Hole is located at 2746 W. Tregallas Road behind the Main Post Office.



