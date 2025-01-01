2024 Brentwood armed robbery suspects face 13-, 7-year prison sentences

Following the crash of the suspects’ car, Orey Douglas was arrested, and a gun was recovered on August 4, 2024. Photos: Brentwood PD

28-year-old Orey Douglas of Antioch and 38-year-old Sam Gray of Oakley

Douglas has a history of arrests since 2014 for murder, corporal injury, assault, sex with a minor, vehicle theft, false imprisonment, more

By Brentwood Police Department

On August 4th, 2024, Brentwood officers responded to an armed robbery that occurred at 50 Sand Creek Road. The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by two suspects, identified as 28-year-old Orey Azniam Douglas of Antioch and 38-year-old Sam Donte Gray of Oakley (formerly of Concord – born 11-10-85). After both suspects were identified they were placed under arrest and charges were filed.

As previously reported, they robbed Los Mexicanos Market, Douglas was arrested that night and Gray remained at large until he was arrested on August 8, 2024. Douglas was charged with second-degree robbery and three firearms-related charges.

On March 3, 2025, the suspectswere found guilty of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, along with numerous firearm charges and enhancements.

As of early this month, Gray will serve a 13-year prison sentence and Douglas will serve a 7-year prison sentence.

According to localcrimenews.com, the six-feet, three-inch tall, 215-pound Douglas is Black and has a history of arrests dating back to 2014 by multiple agencies including police departments in Antioch, Hayward, Fremont, BART, Oakland, San Jose, Vacaville, as well as Sheriff’s Departments in Contra Costa, Alameda and Solano counties, and Contra Costa CHP. Charges include murder, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, multiple gun crimes, sex with a minor and unlawfully causing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act by force, carjacking, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, false imprisonment, threatening a witness, evading police and resisting arrest.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, the five-feet, nine-inch tall, 217-pound Gray is Black and was held in the Martinez Detention Facility on $140,0000 bail.

According to localcrimenews.com, he was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, felony parole violation and addict in possession of a firearm. Gray was previously arrested on Sept. 8, 2023, by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department on order for a person’s removal from prison to appear in court.

This case was a collaborative effort with our officers, Detectives, along with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. We are pleased this investigation has resulted in sentencing, and we commend the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this case forward.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.