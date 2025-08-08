Park Happenings for August

News from the East Bay Regional Park District

Masaki Quarry (left) with his catch and Jameson Sims shows off the rainbow trout he caught. Photos: EBRPD

Includes CA Free Fishing Day Aug. 30

By Dave Mason, Public Information Supervisor, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

Groundbreaking Celebrates New Point Molate Bay Trail Extension

East Bay Regional Park District board members, leadership, and staff joined with elected officials, City of Richmond representatives, and community leaders on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, to break ground on the construction of the Point Molate Bay Trail Extension Project in Richmond. This extension is a major step forward in expanding public access to Point Molate and enhancing regional connectivity along the San Francisco Bay Trail.

Point Molate Bay Trail Extension Project Groundbreaking at Point Molate Beach Park Staging Area in Richmond, California on August 1, 2025. Left photo by Cali Godley. Photos source: EBRPD

Once completed, the new 2.5-mile segment will connect the City of Richmond’s Point Molate Beach Park to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, providing seamless access to the existing bike and pedestrian path on the bridge. The trail extension also includes scenic views of the bay shoreline, a 600-foot boardwalk, and interpretive panels sharing the area’s natural and cultural history.

The project is a partnership between the Park District and the City of Richmond, which owns 1.25 miles of the 2.5-mile trail extension project area. The Park District is leading design, permitting, and construction of the trail.

For more information, visit www.ebparks.org/news and www.ebparks.org/projects/san-francisco-bay-trail-point-molate.

Hot Days Ahead!

After a relatively mild summer, the weather is heating up! When enjoying Regional Parks this August, keep the following tips in mind to beat the heat:

Avoid visiting during the hottest part of the day. If you do visit the parks, go in the morning or early evening when it is cooler.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Don’t forget to bring extra water for your pets!

Wear sunscreen and lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Limit alcohol and caffeine, which can worsen the effects of heat on your body.

Also, consider visiting Regional Parks with shady trails and cooler weather. For some cool options, visit www.ebparks.org/visit/shady-hikes-cooler-parks.

Crab Cove Fish Festival at Doug Siden Visitor Center at Crab Cove in Alameda, California on August 31, 2024. Photo by Cali Godley. Source: EBRPD

Learn about the Fin-Tastic Fish of the San Francisco Bay at the Crab Cove Fish Festival

Crab Cove Fish Festival at Doug Siden Visitor Center at Crab Cove in Alameda, California on August 31, 2024. Photo by Cali Godley. Source: EBRPD

The numerous ﬁsh species that thrive in the deep, murky waters of the San Francisco Bay come in all shapes and sizes, from the tiny 2.5-inch Delta smelt, which is endangered, to long-living sturgeons that can reach up to 7 feet. In the bay, pipefish that look like seahorses hide in eelgrass beds. The male plainfin midshipman, also known as the singing toadfish, serenades females along the rocky shore. Swell sharks lay camouflaged egg cases called mermaid purses among the sea kelp. Each of these unique, fin-tastic ﬁsh plays a role in keeping the bay healthy and thriving.

On Aug. 23, Crab Cove hosts its annual Fish Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can observe ﬁsh up close at the Mobile Fish Exhibit and enjoy ﬁsh crafts, face painting, ﬁshy games, and much more! The Doug Siden Visitor Center and Aquarium at Crab Cove in Alameda is a great place to learn about local ﬁsh species.

Also consider dropping in on Wednesdays or weekend afternoons at 3 p.m. to watch ﬁsh feeding.

Photos: EBRPD

CA Free Fishing Day

Saturday, Aug. 30, is a free fishing day in California and in the East Bay Regional Park District as both Park District fishing fees and state fishing license requirements are waived for visitors. Fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors—from first-timers to seasoned anglers. It’s a fun activity for all ages that offers a chance to slow down, enjoy nature, and connect with family and friends.

There are plenty of opportunities in the East Bay to cast a line. The Park District offers 10 fishing lakes, five bay and delta shoreline piers, and 25 miles of bay and delta shoreline for fishing. For more information, visit ebparks.org/recreation/fishing.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



