Park District acquires 140 acres in East County for future Deer Valley Regional Park

The 140-acre Freschi property was added to the Deer Valley Regional Park south of Antioch and west of Brentwood. Photo: EBRPD

Purchased from the John R. Freschi, Jr., 2018 Living Trust for $1.82 million; will be added to acreage sold by Jack Roddy and partners

By Dave Mason, Public Information Supervisor, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

The East Bay Regional Park District (Park District) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 140 acres adjacent to Deer Valley Regional Park in partnership with the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy (Conservancy). The property is located in eastern unincorporated Contra Costa County south of Antioch and southwest of Brentwood, within the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservation Plan/Natural Community Conservation Plan (HCP/NCCP) area.

The property was purchased from the John R. Freschi, Jr., 2018 Living Trust and is accessed from Briones Valley Road, approximately 1.3 miles west of Deer Valley Road. The property will become an addition to Deer Valley Regional Park.

Source: EBRPD

Consistent with other properties acquired in partnership with the Conservancy and conserved for the HCP/NCCP, a Covenant to Restrict Use of Property ensures that existing wildlife and habitat values are protected. The restrictive covenant permits public recreation compatible with habitat values.

The property is composed of oak woodland and oak savanna and includes sprawling grasslands, a segment of Marsh Creek riparian habitat, and a seasonal pond. No species studies have been completed yet, but habitat found on the Freschi property is known to support the California red-legged frog, the California tiger salamander, and a variety of raptors.

“This acquisition reflects the Park District’s ongoing commitment to protecting critical habitat and expanding access to nature for all,” says Park District General Manager Sabrina Landreth. “We’re grateful for our strong partnership with the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy and the support of state agencies that helped make this purchase possible. We look forward to incorporating this beautiful landscape into Deer Valley Regional Park and to preserve its ecological value for generations to come.”

“Preserving this land not only safeguards vital habitat but also furthers our vision of connecting people to open space in east Contra Costa County,” says Colin Coffey, Park District Board Member representing Ward 7, which includes parts of Contra Costa County. “Strategic acquisitions like this are a key part of building out a regional park network that serves both wildlife and the community. I’m proud to see this progress in a region I represent and care deeply about.”

“Land conservation in this region is made possible through strong, collaborative partnerships,” says Hugh Henderson, Board Chair for the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy and Vice Mayor of the City of Oakley. “The Conservancy and the Park District worked closely with the seller to secure the protection of this property. As habitat for endangered and threatened species, this land holds significant ecological value, and we are dedicated to its long-term stewardship and conservation.”

Source: EBRPD

Will Be Added to Acreage Sold to Park District by Jack Roddy

The land is in addition to the acreage sold by Jack Roddy and partners which includes the former 18-hole Roddy Ranch Golf Course located off Deer Valley Road. In 2022, the Park District adopted a Habitat Restoration and Public Access Plan to restore native grasslands across the 230-acre golf course and provide facilities for passive recreation including walking, biking, horseback riding, and picnicking. This parkland is part of the Conservancy’s Preserve System, which emphasizes environmental restoration and preservation.

The next phase of Park development includes:

Restoring 84 acres of grasslands

Installing picnic areas, restrooms, and nearly four miles of multi-use trails

Building an interpretive pavilion for environmental education and history

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, pending permit approvals and funding.

A public ribbon cutting to celebrate the addition of the property to the Park District will take place later in the year.

Click to learn more about the Deer Valley Regional Park | East Bay Parks.

Funding Sources

The property was acquired in partnership with the Conservancy using a combination of grant funds from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife ($1.5 million) with additional funding ($320,000) provided by the Wildlife Conservation Board, both secured by the Conservancy.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, over 126,000 acres, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



DVRP Freschi Property Vicinity Map





DVRP Freschi Property Map





Deer Valley Regl Park 2 EBRPD





Deer Valley Regional Park 1 EBRPD

