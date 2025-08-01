Kaiser Permanente Nor Cal hospitals recognized for high-quality specialty care

U.S. News & World Report’s annual study rates hospitals among the top 30 percent in the nation for the treatment of complex medical conditions and procedures

Antioch rated high performing in 6 adult procedures & conditions; Oakland/Richmond ranked #4, Walnut Creek ranked #9

By Elissa Harrington, Sr. Media Relations & PR Rep, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

OAKLAND, CA – Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s hospitals are once again being nationally recognized for providing patients with comprehensive care and evidence-based treatments for complex medical conditions and procedures.

U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals annual report ranks all 21 Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals as “high-performing” – or among the top 30% of hospitals in the nation – for at least one of the 37 measures evaluated. The measures include congestive heart failure, pneumonia, colorectal cancer surgery, stroke, and diabetes.

Approximately, 4,500 hospitals participated in the study, which analyzes hospital performance for 15 specialty care areas and 22 procedures and conditions. The “high performing” designation honors those hospitals that deliver high-quality care when treating complex medical conditions.

Kaiser Permanente hospitals are consistently recognized nationally for providing high-quality and safe patient care leading to better health outcomes.

“This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to provide superior, quality health care to improve the lives of our patients, members, and the communities we serve,” said Mike Bowers, FACHE, interim president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “Our hospitals are leaders in the nation because our highly skilled care teams put our patients at the center of everything they do.”

Hospitals ranked among best in state

Kaiser Permanente Northern California has eight hospitals designated as “Best Regional Hospitals” because they are ranked among the best in the state: Oakland/Richmond ranked #4, Walnut Creek ranked #9, Roseville, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara and South Sacramento.

Kaiser Permanente Vallejo is also ranked as one of the top 50 hospitals in the nation for rehabilitation. And Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento is recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital for Community Access” for the care it provides to underserved populations.

Kaiser Antioch Medical Center, a general medical and surgical facility, is rated high performing in six adult procedures and conditions, including: Heart Failure; Stroke; Hip Fracture; Hip Replacement; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Pneumonia.

“Our physicians, nurses, and care teams work collaboratively to deliver high-quality, high-value, patient-centered care,” said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, chief executive officer and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “We remain committed to advancing evidence-based treatments and leveraging the latest innovations in technology to improve the lives of our patients to live longer and healthier.”

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News & World Report uses publicly available data such as volume, mortality rates, infection rates, staffing levels, and patient satisfaction rates, among other factors.

The annual ratings and rankings are designed to help patients, and their health care providers make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

