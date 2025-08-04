Help shape Contra Costa’s transportation future

Source: CCTA

By Contra Costa Transportation Authority

Every trip matters! No matter if you’re driving to work, catching BART, biking to school, or strolling your neighborhood, we have a plan to make traveling around our county easier, safer, and smarter.

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) is updating your Countywide Transportation Plan (CTP), and we’re asking residents to weigh in on the next 25 years of investments that will keep our communities moving smoothly and sustainably.

What’s on the Table?

In 2024, CCTA surveyed residents to find out what transportation solutions were most needed in their Contra Costa community — and thousands of you responded! Public engagement in early 2025 identified strategies for improving transportation

Based on your feedback, CCTA has created a series of Transformative Visions — bold project and program ideas that are visionary and will bring safer streets, more reliable transit, cleaner air, and more access to good transportation options for every corner of Contra Costa County. Your feedback will help us refine these ideas and decide which deserve top priority.

These visions are:

Create People-First Transportation Spaces: Redesign streets to put people first, making everyday travel safer, easier, and more comfortable.

Redesign streets to put people first, making everyday travel safer, easier, and more comfortable. Provide a Complete, Reliable Transit Network : Expand fast and reliable bus, shuttle, rail, and ferry services that come more often and connect you to key places.

: Expand fast and reliable bus, shuttle, rail, and ferry services that come more often and connect you to key places. Provide Reliable Freeway Travel : Keep freeways moving smoothly by reducing backups from crashes, better using existing travel lanes, and fixing bottlenecks.

: Keep freeways moving smoothly by reducing backups from crashes, better using existing travel lanes, and fixing bottlenecks. Build Vibrant Communities: Revitalize and create places where people can live, gather, and connect to natural and community destinations.

Learn more about these Transformative Visions. Complete this brief survey to tell us which best fits YOUR vision for Contra Costa County. Your feedback will help us refine and update these Transformative Visions to show what the Plan’s focus should be for transportation investments in the next 25 years.

Why Take the Survey?

Influence real projects. Your answers guide where billions in transportation funds are spent.

Your answers guide where billions in transportation funds are spent. It’s quick. The survey is mobile-friendly and takes just a few minutes.

The survey is mobile-friendly and takes just a few minutes. Perks! Complete it and you can enter a drawing to win one of five $100 virtual Visa gift cards—the sooner you participate, the more chances you’ll have to win.

Complete it and you can enter a drawing to win one of five $100 virtual Visa gift cards—the sooner you participate, the more chances you’ll have to win. Survey window. The questionnaire is open through September 30, so don’t wait.

Click to take the survey.

