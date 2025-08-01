By Allen D. Payton

Clavo & Canela Cocina + Café is a family-owned Salvadoran restaurant located in the heart of Antioch’s historic Rivertown district. They serve fresh, made-from-scratch dishes like pupusas, tamales, traditional breakfasts rooted in love, tradition and flavor.

Join owners Edwin and Carla Menjeivar, other Rivertown business owners and City officials for the restaurant’s Grand Opening with ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The restaurant is located at 310 G Street. For more information visit their Facebook page: Clavo&Canela Cocina-Cafe Rivertown.



Clavo & Canela GO 8-9-25 Final

