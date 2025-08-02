By BHBP Barbering & Styling

This Sunday make sure you bring them babies to get right before they go to school!

Stop by our Back to School Event on Sunday, August 3, 2025, from 1-4 PM for free haircuts, school supplies, food and fun for the whole family!

BHBP Barbering & Styling is located at 2765 Lone Tree Way in Antioch in the Terraces Shopping Center near Sylvia’s Country Kitchen.

For more information call (925) 350-0212 or visit our Facebook page.



BHBP Back to School Event 08-03-25

