Welding causes 3-alarm vegetation fire in Antioch that burned materials in private corp yard

Helicopters were used to help extinguish the flames from the fire as black smoke could be seen east of the Antioch BART Station on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Video screenshots and photo by Allen D. Payton

10 acres burned

By Allen D. Payton

According to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire), on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, just after 4:25 p.m., Contra Costa Fire responded to multiple reports of smoke and flames near Oakley Road and Willow Avenue in Antioch. The first arriving crews encountered a fast-moving fire with the potential to reach 60 acres, prompting a second alarm response.

Black smoke billowed into the sky across the property east of the Antioch BART Station and Hwy 4 and north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

The fire extended into a storage area belonging to a construction company on land northeast of the Antioch BART Station that contained plastic pipe, wood railroad ties, and miscellaneous debris. Due to wind-driven conditions, a third alarm was called, and a Community Warning System Public Health Advisory was issued for smoke in the area.

The fire was contained at approximately 10 acres, with no damage to structures or homes.

One person was located in the brush area of the fire and was evaluated and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be welding-related.

According to Con Fire PIO Lauren Ono the fire started as a vegetation fire with the first call at 4:26 PM. It then consumed the construction material causing the smoke to turn black. The fire also spread to the land between the railroad tracks and Highway 4.

At least two helicopters could be seen dropping water to douse the flames.

Crews battled the flames on the ground and from the air, including in the area east of the Antioch BART Maintenance Facility.

The Public Health Advisory Committee was issued by Contra Costa Community Warning System she shared. Antioch Police announced on their Facebook page that the advisory was for residents in Oakley, Brentwood, Byron and Discovery Bay as the smoke was blown in those directions.

No one was transported to the hospital, Ono added.

Calls to the company that owns the property for a statement and what their plans are to clear out the underbrush were unsuccessful prior to publication time. Please check back later for any updates.

See video of the fire and efforts to extinguish the flames here and here.



Antioch corp yard fire & BART mtc ctr 07-15-25





Antioch corp yard fire & trucks 07-15-25





Antioch corp yard fire 07-15-25





Antioch corp yard fire helicopter & smoke 07-15-25 ADP

