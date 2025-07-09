Sign up for Antioch Resource Recovery Ambassadors training program

The City of Antioch presents Resource Recovery Ambassadors: a fun training program for all who live, work or play in Antioch to become experts in sorting discards for recycling and composting to help combat climate change! Participants can receive $75 after completing the 2-part training.

Funded in part by CalRecycle.

Upcoming Training Dates:

Online Video Training Monday August 11th, 6-8pm OR Thursday August 14th, 4-6pm

In-Person Training Saturday August 16th is FULL! (we will offer another in-person course in early 2026)

Fill out registration form: https://forms.office.com/g/Vn1Z6y81kD



