Multiple injuries from Antioch fireworks explosion

By Acting Lt. Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau

On July 5, at approximately 12:18 a.m., the Antioch Police Department dispatch center received multiple calls reporting an explosion on the 2200 block of Spanos Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the aftermath of an explosion caused by fireworks.

Antioch PD officers, ConFire, and AMR provided medical aid and triaged the patients. Several victims had already left the scene before the first responders’ arrival and were treated at local hospitals. Antioch PD is working to find and speak with all individuals involved regarding this incident.

This is an unfortunate accident, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this difficult time. We ask for patience and privacy for the families as the investigation continues.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to take over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Shaffer at (925) 481-8604 or by email at cshaffer@antiochca.gov.

According to PulsePoint as of 10:57 PM July 4th Con Fire had responded to 14 fires in Antioch with one still active at the time Friday night.

Please check back later for any updates.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD PR Fireworks Incident

