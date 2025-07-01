Enjoy live music performances at Antioch’s Independence Day Celebration Friday, July 4th

See for free Ariel “Sade of the Bay” Marin Band and The Purple Ones Prince Tribute band

Enjoy live musical performances by two Bay Area bands for free, on the stage in Waldie Plaza, during this year’s Antioch Independence Day Celebration this Friday, July 4th in historic, downtown Rivertown. Following the parade at 4:00 p.m. Ariel Marin Band will perform at 5:00 p.m. followed by The Purple Ones – The Insatiable Tribute to Prince.

Source: City of Antioch

Ariel Marin Band

Performance Time: 5:00pm-6:30pm on Waldie Stage

Also known as Sade of the Bay, the Ariel Marin Band is an award-winning multi-genre band featuring 5-octave powerhouse Ariel Marin and multi-platinum (MC Hammer) producer James “Jae-E” Earley. They play it all from Fleetwood Mac to Motown, Sade to 80’s hits, Journey to Lynyrd Skynrd, and your favorite classics! Funk, Rock, Pop, Folk, Country, R&B, Motown, Soul, they do it all. They are known for their incredible SADE tribute concert, popular Sha’Motown epic Motown tribute, and Funkin’ Fantastic.

For more information visit www.arielmarinmusic.com.

Source: City of Antioch

The Purple Ones – The Insatiable Tribute to Prince

Performance Time: 7:15pm-9:15pm on Waldie Stage

Since 2012, Oakland California’s The Purple Ones treat the music and patented vibe of Prince’s legacy with the utmost respect. The musical dexterity of The Purple Ones – with 10-12 pieces on stage (including a 3-4 piece horn section and 3 vocalists that trade off lead vocals) – delivers their own spin on Prince’s (and other Prince related artists such as The Revolution, The New Power Generation, Sheila E., Morris Day & The Time and the general Minneapolis Sound) live onstage, as this funk machine, dance party has to be experienced to be believed!

The Purple Ones is a group of world-class musicians that carries out the Purple Legacy of the MUSIC. TPO brings the energy to the audience with the electricity Prince brought on his iconic live shows, something that no other Prince tribute out there can do. No karaoke studio arrangements here! TPO is NOT a typical tribute band. There is no impersonator or look- a-like, nor do they dress up in goofy costumes or wigs.

For more information visit https://purpleones.com.

Waldie Plaza is located between W. 2nd Street across from City Hall, I (Eye) Street and the river.

Thank you to your July 4th Sponsors: All Phase Brokers, Republic Services, Ironworkers Family Health and Marathon Health.

For more information about Antioch’s July 4th Celebration events and activities, including the parade details and fireworks over the river, click here.



The Purple Ones Prince Tribute band





Ariel Marin Band





Fourth of July Band Post – 1

