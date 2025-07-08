Contra Costa Assessor’s report shows 1,341 more parcels, $12 billion increase in property values

In annual Assessment Roll; shows Antioch with $16.3 billion in property value

By Allen D. Payton

In a letter to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, county Assessor Gus Kramer informed them of this fiscal year’s Assessment Roll for the purpose of collecting property taxes and the net value has increased by almost $12 billion over last year.

The report shows San Pablo and Danville had the greatest increase while Concord and Pittsburg had the least, as well as an increase of 1,342 parcels due new development in the county.

Kramer’s letter reads:

“Dear Members of the Board of Supervisors,

I am pleased to report the completion and official delivery of the 2025–2026 Contra Costa County Assessment Roll to the County Auditor-Controller, as required by law.

This year’s assessment roll reflects a total net assessed value of $290.66 billion, an increase of $11.67 billion—or 4.18%—over the previous year. This represents the highest total assessed value in the County’s history. Cities with the highest percentage increases in assessed value include San Pablo with 5.81%, and Danville with 5.28%. Cities with the most modest growth include Concord at 3.10%, and Pittsburg at 2.96%.

The total number of assessed parcels now stands at 382,022, an increase of 1,341 parcels compared to the previous year. This growth reflects ongoing development and investment throughout Contra Costa County.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the staff of the Assessor’s Office for their professionalism, dedication, and tireless efforts in preparing an accurate and timely assessment roll for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

Sincerely,

Gus S. Kramer

Assessor”

The duties of the County Assessor’s Office include:

Discovering and assessing all property within the County

Producing and delivering an assessment roll by July 1 of each year

Valuing all real property

Auditing all entities doing business in the County and valuing all taxable personal property

Establishing and maintaining a set of 11,000 maps for assessment purposes, delineating every parcel of land in the County

Providing a public information service to assist taxpayers with questions about property ownership and assessment

To review your property’s value visit Review Your Value and for more information call the office at (925) 313-7400.



