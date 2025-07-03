Antioch Unified’s Interim Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne’s last day was Monday, June 30, 2025. Photo source: LinkedIn

Lists key accomplishments

The Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) proudly acknowledges the leadership and impact of Interim Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne, who concludes his service to the district today. Dr. Wayne’s tenure brought much-needed clarity, stability, and student-centered direction to a district undergoing significant transition.

Dr. Wayne assumed leadership in January 2025 during a period of instability and immediately established structures that strengthened governance, improved communication, and prioritized educational equity. As noted by Board President Antonio Hernandez, “Dr. Wayne stepped in with clarity, compassion, and purpose. He reestablished trust and direction among the Board and brought renewed focus to student outcomes and systemic improvement.” Dr. Wayne helped shift the culture in Antioch, setting a different tone from the beginning — one of accountability, collaboration, and focus on what matters most: students. His work has laid a strong foundation for continued progress.”

Key accomplishments during Dr. Wayne’s tenure include:

• Collaborating with the Board of Education to engage in governance workshops, improve district communication, and begin reestablishing a foundation of trust

• Strengthening efforts to improve literacy and support professional learning communities in schools

• Implementing clearer, more transparent budget and governance practices

• Advancing equity-focused initiatives including work tied to the NCUST audit and special education services

• Supporting the launch of a student board member policy for the first time in district history

Dr. Wayne also published a Leadership Transition Report that outlines progress made and identifies key opportunities for continued growth. Titled “A District with Promise, A Future with Purpose,” the report highlights strengths to celebrate, opportunities to embrace, and the importance of authentic collaboration moving forward.

“It has been a true honor to serve the Antioch community,” Dr. Wayne shared. “This is a district filled with passionate educators, resilient students, and a community that cares deeply. I believe in the district’s potential and am confident in the foundation we have laid.”

As AUSD welcomes incoming Superintendent Dr. Darnise Williams on July 1, the district remains committed to building on the progress and positive momentum established under Dr. Wayne’s leadership. His final day in the position was Monday, June 30, 2025.

For more information or to request a copy of the Leadership Transition Report, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at (925) 779-7500.