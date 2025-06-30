Following police, helicopter pursuit 47-year-old Antioch man arrested for stolen van

Video screenshots show stolen van pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff’s STARR 3 helicopter and Antioch Police, and the suspect, Alfred Durell Stone of Antioch apprehended on June 25, 2025. Sources: CCCSheriff, AntiochPD

Antioch PD and Starr 3, a match made in heaven!

By Antioch Police Department

You may wonder how we got here! On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, our officers tried to stop a stolen white Ford van, but the driver pretended he didn’t see us. Due to the time of day, our officers chose to find a better place and time to make the arrest.

Instead of rethinking his decision, the villain in the van continued driving his stolen automobile through our city like his days weren’t numbered. That’s when our friends at Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department joined the fray with their eyes in the sky. They followed the reckless heathen as he drove the wrong from Antioch to Pittsburg and back to Antioch.

When he ditched the car on 8th Street in Antioch we swooped in like peregrine falcons and caught the car thief slippin’!

APD Lt. Joe Njoroge identified the suspect as 47-year-old Alfred Durell Stone of Antioch.

According to localcrimenews.com, he was also arrested in 2009 by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department for forgery, uttering a fictitious check, receiving or concealing stolen, property, false personation of another and unauthorized use of personal identifying.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, as of June 27th at 7:18 PM, Stone was out of custody and there was an error in booking.

See Antioch Police and Contra Costa Sheriff’s helicopter video of suspect’s apprehension and chase of van.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Stolen van pursuit & suspect apprehended 6-25-25 APD & CCCSheriff

