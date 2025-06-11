Deer Valley High graduates 331 in Class of 2025

A few graduates of the Deer Valley High Class of 2025 tossed their caps into the air to celebrate following the ceremony Wednesday morning, June 11, 2025. Photos by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

Deer Valley High School celebrated 331 graduates in the Class of 2025 inside Wolverine Stadium Wednesday morning, June 11, 2025. The traditional processional of Pomp and Circumstance was performed by the Deer Valley Band led by Music Director Ryan Carr. That was followed by the Presentation of Colors by the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard. The National Anthem was announced by Salutatorian Jordynn Chung and performed by the Deer Valley Divine Voices led by Choral Director Alivia Logan. Vice Principal Mike Green served as Master of Ceremonies.

The Divine Voices performed the National Anthem following the Presentation of Colors by the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard.

Opening remarks were offered by Antioch Unified School District Board President Antonio Hernandez who spoke of his own journey through Antioch schools and will be graduating with two master’s degrees from Stanford University in public policy and education.

Principal Veronica McClennan welcomed all in attendance and offered her appreciation saying, “To the family and friends, you have been a guiding voice for these graduates. You have shaped who they are, who they’ll become.”

Vice Principal Mike Green served as Master of Ceremonies and Principal Veronica McClennan offered her remarks Wednesday morning, June 11, 2025.

“To the teachers, coaches and staff, your guidance goes well beyond the grade. You have…believed in our students,” she continued.

McClennan then offered encouraging, departing words to the graduates.

“To our graduating Wolverines…you are stepping into this world…full of promise,” she stated. “You are ready to enter this world to write your story. Be bold, be courageous, be humble.”

“Remember, success is measured by impact. Congratulations, graduates. We are already incredibly proud of you,” McClennan added.

Class President Priscilla Rodriguez and Valedictorian Zeb-Alexander Congson share their thoughts with their classmates.

Class Speakers

Class President Priscilla Rodriguez spoke first acknowledging, “the families who motivated us and kept pushing us to the end.”

“Thank you to our teachers…who made a big impact on our lives,” she continued.

Trustees Dee Brown (left) and Antonio Hernandez (right) hand out diplomas to the graduates.

To her fellow classmates Rodriguez said, “I wish you all nothing but the best because the world doesn’t know what’s coming next. Only you do.”

Valedictorian Zeb-Alexander Congson, who will be attending UC Berkeley and studying aerospace engineering, also thanked the families, his fellow classmates and the faculty.

“Your belief in us is what made this rare moment possible,” he stated.

With help from the Honor Guard graduates queue up to receive their diplomas.

Then speaking about his own experience Congson said, “I never wanted to be a scholar, an athlete. It wasn’t until my first volleyball try out that my thinking began to shift. That one push kick started four seasons. I realized how much I gained from one step into one unfamiliar territory.”

To his fellow graduates he advised, “It won’t always be easy. But growth is rarely easy. Push your comfort zone.”

Several graduates expressed their excitement upon receiving their diplomas.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne then offered the official acceptance of the Class of 2025, having met all the state and district requirements for graduation.

The Divine Voices performed again, singing, “Shine Like Stars” and “It’s So Hard to Say Good-bye”.

Then the graduates enjoyed what they all looked forward to, receiving their diplomas. Math Department Chair Maria McClain and Math Instructor Jessika Tate read the names, as Area 3 Trustee Dee Brown and Hernandez, who represents the District’s Area 1, handed out the diplomas.

The traditional turning of the tassels was led by Class President Priscilla Rodriguez.

Senior Class President Rodriguez returned to the stage to lead the class in the turning of their tassels to conclude the ceremony. A few graduates followed the celebratory tradition of tossing into the air their caps – many of which were decorated with personal messages.

Many graduates decorated their caps with personal messages.

Congratulations to the Deer Valley High Class of 2025!

See video of the processional on the Antioch Herald Facebook page.



