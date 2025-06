By Antioch Parks & Recreation Department

City of Antioch! Kick off the Fourth of July Celebration with our Annual Parade! It will be held on W. 2nd Street in historic, downtown Rivertown.

Share your celebratory spirit with floats, performances, and special appearances!

Last call for sign-ups are June 23rd! for more info visit our website: antiochca.gov/recreation/parade-entry-info



4th of July Parade Sign Ups