Antioch Community Meetings on Mosquito and Vector Control June 28

Important health update for Antioch residents!

Invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been detected in our community—these pests can spread diseases like Zika, dengue, and yellow fever.

The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District invites Antioch residents to attend a community meeting at Harbour Park or Mountaire Park on Saturday, June 28th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

District staff will be available to answer residents’ questions about the latest detection of invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are capable of transmitting the viruses that can cause Zika, dengue fever, yellow fever, and chikungunya.

We look forward to talking to residents about what the District is doing to control this dangerous mosquito and how residents can help our public health agency.

Ask questions.

Get informed.

Learn how to protect your family.

Together, we can stop the spread and keep Antioch safe.

For more information visit Contra Costa Mosquito And Vector Control District.



