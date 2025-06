Celebrate Dad in style! Join us for the Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show Sunday, June 15th from 10AM–2PM in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown! Classic rides, food, beer & wine, music, and your vote for People’s Choice. Bring the family and cruise into summer with Celebrate Antioch Foundation.

Register your car for $25 today at celebrateantioch.org.



Fathers Day Car Show Flyer 2025