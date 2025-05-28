Maya Cinemas announces return of Summer Kids Camp with $3 movies Monday-Thursday

Ticket sales to benefit Maya Community Foundation

FREE admission to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from June 2–5

By Greg Heckmann, Marketing Director, Maya Cinemas of North America, Inc.

Maya Cinemas is excited to welcome families back to its popular Summer Kids Camp, beginning Monday, June 2, 2025. This fun-filled summer tradition offers a lineup of beloved family films for just $3 per ticket, every Monday through Thursday at 10:30 a.m., a perfect way to enjoy a movie indoors during the warmer months.

To kick off the season, Maya Cinemas will offer FREE admission to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from June 2–5 at 10:30 a.m. These special screenings are limited to six tickets per person, available in person at the box office only. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Full Summer Kids Camp Schedule

$3 Tickets • All Shows at 10:30am, Monday-Thursday

The Bad Guys • June 9-12

Shrek • June 16-19

Minions: Rise of Gru • June 23-29

Kung Fu Panda 4 • June 30-July 3

Migration • July 7-10

Trolls Band Together • July 14-17

Puss ‘n Boots: The Last Wish • July 21-24

Despicable Me 4 • July 28-31

The Wild Robot • August 4-7

The Land Before Time • August 11-14

Maya Cinemas will offer a $20 Passport for 10 Summer Kids Camp movies. This is a savings of $10.

$2 from every Kid’s Combo purchased during the Summer Kids Camp shows will benefit the Maya Community Foundation.

Summer Kids Camp participating theaters:

Pittsburg – 4085 Century Boulevard, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Bakersfield – 1000 California Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304

Delano – 401 Woollomes Avenue, Delano, CA 93215

Fresno – 3090 East Campus Pointe Drive, Fresno, CA 93710

Salinas – 153 Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

North Las Vegas – 2195 North Las Vegas Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89030

ABOUT MAYA CINEMAS

Founded in 2000, Maya Cinemas was created to bring high-quality, first-run movie experiences to underserved and family-oriented communities, particularly those with a strong Latino presence. In addition to mainstream Hollywood films, Maya Cinemas offers unique programming through its Canal Maya series, all presented in modern, state-of-the-art theaters. Through its Maya Community Foundation, the company remains committed to enriching the communities it serves. For more information and showtimes visit www.mayacinemas.com.



