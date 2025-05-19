Antioch Reentry Job & Resource Expo May 21

Presented by Rubicon Programs

This community event is focused on reentry employment and support services. Job seekers will have the chance to connect with fair chance employers, explore career programs, and tap into local resources.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

ELDA House Resource Center | 2334 Buchanan Road, Suite #2356, Antioch

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Open to all job seekers, let’s build a stronger, more connected East Bay.

For more information call (510) 235-1516, email rubicon@rubiconprograms.org or visit rubiconprograms.org.



Antioch Reentry & Job Expo

