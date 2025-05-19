Antioch Council to discuss 5 budget models during special study session Tuesday night

$10 to $15 million in spending reductions proposed to eliminate deficits; largest amount in police department budget mostly due to savings from vacant positions

Public Works Dept budget cuts would reduce landscape maintenance and watering, vandalism repairs, close restrooms at some parks

City Manager requesting switch back to one-year budgets

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch City Council will hold another special meeting for a Budget Study Session for Fiscal Years 2025-27 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, beginning at 5:30 P.M.

According to the City staff report, the “Council has requested that several budget models be provided for consideration and discussion. The City Manager is requesting City Council to consider the five models provided and direct staff which elements to incorporate into a final draft for Council to evaluate for adoption.

The City Manager and Finance Director are recommending that the City Council adopt a one-year budget that would amend FY25 and adopt FY26. This will allow staff to pursue thoughtful and vetted long term alternatives to revenues, programs and services to better build a sustainable budget. If this is amenable, the proposed FY27 budget will be a baseline to begin further evaluation. Another one-year budget would then be adopted in June 2026, with a goal to adopt a two-year budget in 2027 for the 2027-29 fiscal years.

MODEL 1: This is the baseline model initially presented to City Council that incorporated $8.7M in reductions in FY26 and $9.5M in FY27. Further refinements were made, resulting in $10.4M in total reductions in FY26 and $11.2M in FY27.

Over half of the reductions will be in the police department budget with most from vacancy savings.

MODEL 2 includes additional Expenditure Budget Adjustments of $1,339,138 for total reductions of $11,769,027 in FY2026 and $1,366,910 in FY2027 for total reductions of $12,648,455.

The Public Works Department budget cuts would result in “Reducing landscape expenditures by this much will result in the following implications: playground repairs will not occur; preventative tree maintenance will not occur; will need to shut off water to landscape in some areas; sign repairs will not occur; vandalism and accident repairs will not be made; will need to close bathrooms at some parks; dead or missing plants will not be replaced causing landscape to look barren; irrigation controllers will not be repaired or replaced; soundwall repairs will not be made.”

MODEL 3 includes additional “net” reductions of $941,482 in FY26 and $612,850 in FY27 beyond measures in Models 1 and 2 as the reduction in funding for the AQCRT (Angelo Quinto Community Response Team) offsets the cost of adding 4 positions. The General Fund meets the 20% minimum unassigned fund balance level in, FY26; however, the minimum fund balance should be at least $19,297,944 in FY27 to meet a 20% unassigned reserve, meaning that is it deficient by $8,479,375.

MODEL 4 builds on Model 3 and incorporates a 5% furlough (5% pay reduction/reduced work hours) for employees, excluding APOA and APSMA bargaining unit employees, and assumes all elected officials take a 5% stipend reduction as well as a full fiscal year implementation. A 5% equivalent pay reduction for APOA and APSMA positions would be $1,306,530 in FY26 and $1,350,062 in FY27 that Council should negotiate for not only further reducing the deficit, but parity as well, if a furlough is implemented.

$5M in Budget Stabilization Funds are utilized in FY26 and FY27. The 20% minimum fund balance is met and exceeded each fiscal year. The Budget Stabilization fund balance is projected to be $32,941,944 at the end of FY26 and $26,641,944 at the end of FY27 if $5M per year, if funds are used to offset the deficit.

MODEL 5 builds on Model 4 and incorporates a total of a 10% furlough (10% pay reduction/reduced work hours) for employees, excluding APOA and APSMA bargaining unit employees, and assumes all elected officials take a 10% stipend reduction as well as a full fiscal year implementation. A 10% equivalent pay reduction for APOA and APSMA positions would be $2,613,060 in FY26 and $2,700,124 in FY27 that Council should negotiate not only for further reducing the deficit, but parity as well, if a furlough is implemented.

$5M in Budget Stabilization funds are utilized in each of the next two fiscal years. The Budget Stabilization fund balance is projected to be $32,941,944 at the end of FY26 and $26,641,944 at the end of FY27 if $5M per year if funds are used to offset the deficit.

Meeting Details

The meeting will be held in the Nick Rodriguez Center at 213 ‘F’ Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. Public comments are not included on the agenda.



Model 5 Budget Reductions FY26 & FY27





Model 4 Budget Reductions FY26 & FY27





Model 2 Budget Reductions FY26 & FY27





Budget Model 1 Reductions FY26 & FY27

