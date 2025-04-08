Toddler dies in apparent self-inflicted accidental shooting at Antioch home
By Antioch Police Department
This evening, Tuesday, April 9, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Antioch Police Department dispatch center received a call reporting that a three-year-old had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home on Clearbrook Road.
Tragically, the child did not survive. At this time, the incident appears to be an accidental shooting.
This is a heartbreaking event, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this incredibly difficult time.
Additional details will be shared as they become available. We ask for the community’s patience and continued respect for the family’s privacy as the investigation continues.
Toddler dies gunshot 04-09-25 vid scrnsht