Toddler dies in apparent self-inflicted accidental shooting at Antioch home

Video screenshot shows police have a home on Clearbrook Road taped off following the fatal shooting of a toddler Tuesday evening, April 9, 2025. Source: Antioch resident who chose to remain anonymous

By Antioch Police Department

This evening, Tuesday, April 9, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Antioch Police Department dispatch center received a call reporting that a three-year-old had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home on Clearbrook Road.

Tragically, the child did not survive. At this time, the incident appears to be an accidental shooting.

This is a heartbreaking event, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected during this incredibly difficult time.

Additional details will be shared as they become available. We ask for the community’s patience and continued respect for the family’s privacy as the investigation continues.



