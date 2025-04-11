MLB Day at Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame April 12

Meet former local professional baseball players

Enter to win tickets to an Oakland Ballers baseball game

The Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame is holding its MLB day on Saturday April 12th from 1:00pm – 4:00pm.

Come by to meet and speak with former MLB players from Antioch: Aaron Miles, Butch Rounsaville, Nick Pasquale and Manuel Bermudez.

Get your free photos and autographs! Enter to win four tickets to an Oakland Ballers baseball game to all who visit the museum! (must be 18 years or older to win)

We are located at 1500 W 4th Street on the bottom floor of the Antioch Historical Museum. It’s FREE to visit!



