Grand Reopening of Antioch Walmart Supercenter Friday, April 4

Photo by Allen D. Payton

Ribbon cutting, vendor samples, BMX Bike performances

By Allen D. Payton

According to management staff, after undergoing $13 million of improvements, the Antioch Walmart Supercenter will hold a Grand Re-Opening Friday, April 4, 2025.

A Ribbon Cutting will be held between 8:00 and 9:00 am. and during the ceremony the plan is to congratulate some of the original associates of the store.

Plus, sampling by vendors such as Monster, Coke, Pepsi and Frito-Lay as well as BMX Bike performances.

First approved by the City Council in 1998, the store opened in 2000. It was approved for expansion to include a grocery section by the City Council in 2012. Then following a lawsuit and a 2013 state Supreme Court decision the expansion was allowed to proceed.

The latest improvements include a new building on the west side of the store for customer pick-ups.

The store, #2697, is located at 4893 Lone Tree Way in the Williamson Ranch Plaza. For more information visit www.walmart.com/store/2697-antioch-ca.



Walmart Antioch Grand Reopening 040425 wide

