Join us for the second event of the awareness and education series — a screening and community discussion of Fentanyl High, a powerful short film exploring the hidden dangers of fentanyl.

Monday, April 29 | 6–8 PM | Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way

Register at https://bit.ly/3R2fOSQ

Please SHARE this! Together, we can educate, empower, and protect our youth.



Fentanyl High 4-29-25