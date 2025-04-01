Chamber honors 2024 Antioch Citizens of the Year Mike Green and Lori Ogorchock

Mike Green offers his thanks for the recognition during the Gala on Friday, March 28, 2025. Lori Ogorchock (second from left) is joined by (L-R) friends Kristen Vistalli, Antioch School Board Trustee Mary Rocha, Debbie Toth, Lucia Albers and Phyllis Gordon. Photos by Kord Holland

For Most Impact and Lifetime Achievement, respectively

By Antioch Chamber of Commerce

During the annual Gala on Friday, March 28, 2025, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce honored Deer Valley High School Vice Principal Mike Green as the 2024 Antioch Citizen of the Year for Most Impact and former Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock with the 2024 Antioch Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement award. The event was held at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center.

2024 Citizen of the Year for Most Impact – Mike Green

Mike is the kind of volunteer every community dreams of – dedicated, selfless and endlessly giving. His commitment to service extends both locally and internationally, having traveled alongside his father to Mexico and Zambia to assist with dental work for those in need. A natural leader from a young age, Mike achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at just 12 years old and has since continued his scouting journey as a Scoutmaster, tirelessly fundraising and mentoring young scouts.

Beyond scouting, Mike has devoted his career to shaping young minds, serving as an elementary school principal and now as the Vice Principal at Deer Valley High School. His passion for helping students reach their full potential extends to the athletic field, where he previously coached track at Deer Valley. His impact in Antioch runs deep – serving on the boards of Delta Advocacy, the Leo Fontana Foundation, and the Rotary Club of the Delta, where he has championed initiatives supporting low-income families, youth, and seniors.

Mike’s generosity does not stop there. He founded the Home Team program, which provides minor home repairs for local seniors, ensuring they can live safely and comfortably. His heart for service is also evident in the kitchen, where he volunteers as a sous chef, preparing meals for community dinners benefiting causes such as the Elderly Wish Foundation and Special Needs Christmas events. The list of Mike’s contributions could go on and on, but one thing is clear—his impact is profound, and his dedication to Antioch is unmatched. He is truly an incredible, selfless, and exemplary member of our community.

Business owners, community leaders, family and friends of the honorees enjoyed the annual Gala at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center.

2024 Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement – Former Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock

Lori is the true definition of a servant leader, dedicating countless hours to understanding and uplifting her community. Her passion and commitment have driven numerous initiatives that have positively impacted Antioch and beyond.

From coaching youth sports to organizing fundraising efforts, Lori has always prioritized the well-being of children and families. She played a pivotal role in coordinating the first Women’s March in Antioch, raising awareness for women’s rights in East County. She also initiated the Veterans Banner Program, a heartfelt tribute that honors local veterans by displaying their images along the city’s main streets.

As a dedicated board member of PAL (Police Activities League), Lori works tirelessly to support fundraising efforts for youth programs, ensuring that children have access to positive activities and opportunities. Additionally, she serves as the Chair of the Elderly Wish Foundation, granting seniors their final wishes and bringing joy to their lives in their most precious moments. Lori’s impact extends even further as she was instrumental in the opening of Antioch’s Family Justice Center, providing essential resources and support for individuals and families in need.

Her efforts have not only strengthened community programs but have also inspired countless individuals to take action and give back. Whether advocating for women’s rights, honoring veterans, supporting youth, or fulfilling the wishes of seniors, Lori’s selfless contributions have touched lives in profound ways. Her lifelong commitment to service and advocacy is a testament to her character, making her a truly deserving recipient of this award.



