CA seizes over $316 million of unlicensed cannabis products in in first 3 months of 2025

Source: CA Dept of Cannabis Control video screenshots

Enforcement efforts continue to focus on operations that ultimately support the licensed market and community safety

By Moorea Warren, Information Officer, California Department of Cannabis Control

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that over $316M worth of illegal cannabis was seized in the first quarter of 2025 through the combined efforts of the Governor’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), the Department of Fish & Wildlife (DFW), and the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC). The continued success of California’s enforcement operations demonstrate the state’s commitment to public safety and the integrity of the legal cannabis market.

Combined key highlights from January 1 to March 31, 2025 include:

212,681 illegal cannabis plants eradicated

120,307 pounds of illegal cannabis seized

99 warrants served

35 firearms seized

29 arrests

$474,462 cash seized

“This task force continues to make impressive progress disrupting illegal cannabis operators and their supply chain,” said Nathaniel Arnold, Chief of the Law Enforcement Division for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). “UCETF’s accomplishments demonstrate the dedication of all agencies involved in the taskforce.”

UCETF seized a total of $67,258,232 worth of unlicensed cannabis during the first quarter of the year. The taskforce’s enforcement efforts also included:

19 search warrants served

77,923 illegal cannabis plants eradicated

40,747 pounds of illegal cannabis seized

pounds of illegal cannabis seized $330,808 cash seized

Agencies involved in UCETF’s first quarter enforcement actions include Department of Cannabis Control, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Park, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Department of Pesticide Regulation, Employment Development Department, California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, Oakland Fire Department, City of Oakland Police Department, Torrance Police Department, Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, and California Air National Guard.

DFW’s enforcement efforts for Q1 2025 include:

$97,476,308 worth of illegal cannabis seized

47 search warrants served

101,473 illegal plants eradicated

8,340 pounds of illegal cannabis seized

11 firearms seized

9 arrests

$27,073 in cash seized

DCC’s enforcement efforts for Q1 2025 include:

$151,752,966 worth of illegal cannabis seized

worth of illegal cannabis seized 33 warrants served

33,285 illegal plants eradicated

71,220 pounds of illegal cannabis seized

24 firearms seized

20 arrests

$116,581 in cash seized

“We remain unwavering in our aggressive, strategic approach to reducing illicit cannabis activity,” stated Bill Jones, Chief of DCC’s Law Enforcement Division. “By staying ahead of the threats and swiftly dismantling illegal operations, we are driving up the cost of doing business for bad actors and delivering on our commitment to protect California’s communities and the legitimate industry.”



Cannabis seized raid 2024

