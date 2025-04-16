Antioch’s Dalet Access Labs partners with The Unity Council to create economic empowerment zone in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood

By Caheri Gutierrez, Director of Fund Development and Communications, The Unity Council

OAKLAND, CA – The Unity Council has entered into a strategic partnership with Dalet Access Labs, a forward-thinking tech startup, to establish an Intelligent Infrastructure Economic Zone (I2EZ) in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland. This collaboration will create a transformative ecosystem designed to eliminate the digital divide and bring cutting-edge technological solutions to the community. By enhancing connectivity and fostering innovation, this partnership will directly impact homes, businesses, classrooms, and government facilities throughout the zone, ultimately driving economic growth and social development.

The I2EZ initiative aims to empower the marginalized, underserved, and unserved populations within Fruitvale, transforming the area into a hub for economic opportunity, urban revitalization, and educational growth.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Connectivity & Innovation: The new infrastructure will provide greater accessibility and connectivity, sparking innovation opportunities for the community.

The new infrastructure will provide greater accessibility and connectivity, sparking innovation opportunities for the community. Job Creation & Economic Growth: The project will create new business opportunities and jobs, helping revitalize the Fruitvale area and boost local economic development.

The project will create new business opportunities and jobs, helping revitalize the Fruitvale area and boost local economic development. Educational Opportunities: The platform will enable upskilling initiatives, preparing local residents for the global job market and helping them adapt to the evolving technological landscape.

As part of this agreement, Dalet Access Labs will deliver a range of connectivity services and applications in Fruitvale District, with a focus on several key areas of technology and innovation. This partnership will establish a foundation for long-term, meaningful change, creating lasting opportunities for the community in the following areas:

Digital Health: Expanding access to telemedicine services for quality healthcare.

Expanding access to telemedicine services for quality healthcare. Autonomous Mobility: Offering environmentally friendly transportation options,

including Door to BART and Door to Door services.

Offering environmentally friendly transportation options, including Door to BART and Door to Door services. Supply Chain: Introducing advanced delivery platforms and driving job creation in the manufacturing sector.

Introducing advanced delivery platforms and driving job creation in the manufacturing sector. Public Safety: Implementing real-time data systems to enhance emergency response and public safety.

Implementing real-time data systems to enhance emergency response and public safety. Government Service: Providing secure access to eGovernment services, in line with California’s Digital Democracy initiative.

Providing secure access to eGovernment services, in line with California’s Digital Democracy initiative. Workforce Development: Creating both tech and non-tech jobs through robotics and sensor technologies for local residents ensuring equitable access to employment.

Creating both tech and non-tech jobs through robotics and sensor technologies for local residents ensuring equitable access to employment. Smart City: Integrating into Oakland’s Smart City initiative to foster sustainable, tech driven growth.

The timeline for bringing this project to production, deploying the first dozen Public Infrastructure

Network Nodes (PINN), and launching services within the Fruitvale footprint is set for October

The timeline for bringing this project to production, deploying the first dozen Public Infrastructure Network Nodes (PINN), and launching services within the Fruitvale footprint is set for October 2025. As Dalet deploys, they will actively establish partnerships with key stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation and utilization of technology services.

About The Unity Council |The Unity Council is a non-profit community development organization dedicated to promoting social equity and improving the quality of life for diverse communities in Oakland and the Greater East Bay. Since 1964, The Unity Council has provided vital services such as affordable housing, workforce development, and health and wellness programs to empower residents and strengthen neighborhoods. | Website: www.unitycouncil.org



About Dalet Access Labs |Dalet Access Labs, founded in 2019, is a technology company based in Antioch, California, focused on developing intelligent infrastructure solutions that bridge the digital divide and create sustainable communities. Their Network As A Service (NaaS) platform provides scalable, self-organizing edge infrastructure, offering affordable broadband, cybersecurity, IT services, and more. Dalet Access Labs is committed to serving unserved, underserved, and under-resourced communities by providing critical infrastructure technology. | Website: https://daletaccess.com



Dalet & Unity Council

