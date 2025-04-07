Antioch middle school-aged cheer squads place 1st, 2nd, 3rd at NorCal competition

Cheer teams from Antioch Charter Middle School (left), Dallas Ranch Cheer (center) and Park Middle School (right) won at the JAMZ NorCal Challenge Cup Competition on March 29th. Photos courtesy of Jazmine Vega Zanders

By Jazmine Vega Zanders, MSW

Three Antioch middle school-aged cheerleading squads went to JAMZ NorCal Challenge Cup Competition on Saturday, March 29th and all competed in the same division. All teams did a great job representing Antioch at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA.

The Dallas Ranch Cheer team members display their 2025 JAMZ NorCal Challenge Cup Competition championship banner, ribbons and rings .

Dallas Ranch Cheer powered by Vega Stars Elite took first place and went home with Champion Rings. Park Middle took second place, and Antioch Charter took 3rd.

Congratulations to all the cheerleaders!

Vega Zanders is the owner of Vega Stars Elite Performing Arts Center for Cheer and Dance in Antioch. For more information visit www.facebook.com/vegastarselite or https://linktr.ee/vegastarselite.



Dallas Ranch MS cheer team JAMZ champs 2025





3 Antioch MS cheer teams 2025

