Antioch middle school-aged cheer squads place 1st, 2nd, 3rd at NorCal competition
By Jazmine Vega Zanders, MSW
Three Antioch middle school-aged cheerleading squads went to JAMZ NorCal Challenge Cup Competition on Saturday, March 29th and all competed in the same division. All teams did a great job representing Antioch at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA.
Dallas Ranch Cheer powered by Vega Stars Elite took first place and went home with Champion Rings. Park Middle took second place, and Antioch Charter took 3rd.
Congratulations to all the cheerleaders!
Vega Zanders is the owner of Vega Stars Elite Performing Arts Center for Cheer and Dance in Antioch. For more information visit www.facebook.com/vegastarselite or https://linktr.ee/vegastarselite.
Dallas Ranch MS cheer team JAMZ champs 2025