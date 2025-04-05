After 69 years Antioch’s Mac’s Old House restaurant to close June 22

Without a new buyer, the sun is setting on Mac’s Old House. Flyer and photo source: Mac’s Old House

Restaurant and property put up for sale

By Allen D. Payton

A 69-year-old Antioch institution and icon, Mac’s Old House, will close in June as owner and president Gary Noe and general manager and head chef Rick Cook have decided to throw in the dish towel and chef’s hat.

Locally famous for their dine-in, family-style prime rib and pasta dinners, as well as their very affordable cocktails, “The story of Mac’s stretches back to 1925 when Floyd ‘Mac’ McKinney built this house with his father. In 1956 he began to operate a bar out of a converted part of the home. He operated it for 17 years before selling it and retiring,” according to a report by onlyinyourstate.com. “The restaurant changed hands a few times after Mac, but today’s owner bought it in 1983.”

Noe and Cook, who have operated it on E. 18th Street, announced the closure in a post on Facebook Friday evening:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Mac’s Old House on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

We know this may come as a shock, but after 42 incredible years it’s time to hang up our hats. In 1983, Gary and Rick came together with a vision to create the Mac’s you know and love today. Gary purchased this old house with the dream of bringing Bertolas style to Antioch, and Rick, who spent over a decade at Bertolas in Oakland, joined him. We were welcomed with open arms and were a success from day one.

We have weathered recessions, a pandemic, and ever-changing times, and through it all, we have been fortunate to serve this community. We could not have done it without our loyal customers and our dedicated staff. This little house has served well over three million meals, and we are grateful for each and every one of you.

Photo: Mac’s Old House

As difficult as this decision is, all good things must come to an end. Rick and Gary have dedicated more than half their lives to Mac’s—along with many of our staff. We are incredibly grateful for everyone who has been part of our Mac’s family over the years. Their hard work and loyalty is what makes Mac’s Old House so special.

We hope this gives you time to visit and enjoy Mac’s a few more times before we say our farewell. Your stories and memories mean the world to us, and we look forward to celebrating with the community that helped make Mac’s an iconic and loved institution.

There is still hope for the future—Mac’s Old House and the property are for sale, meaning it’s possible that Mac’s could live on with new ownership and management. For inquiries, please contact Tatiana Guzman, Chromata Real Estate at 925-783-2480 or tatiana@chromataRE.com.

Thank you all for being the most important part of our story.

With gratitude,

The Mac’s Old House Family”

Prime Rib dinner. Photo: Mac’s Old House

Their menu also includes Extra Cut Prime Rib, Ribeye Steak, fresh Salmon and Red Snapper, Calamari Steak, Grilled Chicken Breast and Ground Round. Mac’s dine-in meals include hot baked bread, Minestrone soup, salad, pasta and fresh sauteed vegetables. See all of their menu at www.macsoldhouse.com and go get some while you still can!



Mac’s Old House dates & road sign





Prime Rib dinner





Macs-Old-House-front-road-sign

