Deer Valley High students, advisor featured in COVID-era documentary “The Class”

Two of the six students featured, Kadynce and Ebei at DVHS Cheer Practice in Antioch, CA. Source: Three Frame Media

Watch first episode tonight at 9 pm on KQED Channel 9

A six-part limited docuseries entitled, “The Class” following six students from Deer Valley High School in Antioch, CA as they pursue higher education dreams during a challenging pandemic year, begin airing tonight, Monday, March 24, 2025, on KQED Channel 9 at 9:00 p.m. It premiered on PBS stations beginning March 18, 2025.

The series arrives exactly five years after the COVID-19 Pandemic shut down schools across the U.S. in 2020. The Class is made available to PBS by KQED Presents, the national distribution service of KQED, the San Francisco-based PBS and NPR member station.

From Tony- and Grammy-winning Executive Producer Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting, Snowpiercer, Hamilton), Executive Producer Nicole Hurd (President, Lafayette College) and award-winning filmmakers Jaye and Adam Fenderson (First Generation, Unlikely), this dramatic six-part series was filmed over the course of the 2020-2021 school year and documents the remarkable challenges faced by these high school students during the pandemic and a particularly critical moment in their personal and academic development. With resilience and determination, they face obstacles head-on, inspired by their dedicated college adviser, known as “Mr. Cam.” His guidance empowers them to overcome barriers and unexpected challenges toward their dreams of a college degree.

“We hope these students’ stories restore faith in the promise of college and the opportunities it provides for those who came of age during the pandemic. It has been an incredible journey to make this series, and we’re so grateful to Daveed, Nicole, KQED, and the extended village that has come alongside to make it possible,” stated Jaye and Adam Fenderson of Three Frame Media.

The Fendersons connected with Nicole Hurd through College Advising Corps, the organization she founded, and were immediately drawn to its model of training recent college graduates to serve as advisers in public high schools. When planning the project during the early days of the pandemic, their vision was to capture an adviser guiding students who had missed the end of their junior year—along with crucial milestones like SATs—through the college application process. However, when production began during the summer of 2020, the pandemic was far from over, and the story evolved into something far more complex and powerful than they had originally imagined.

A wide virtual search for potential advisers across the country found Mr. Cam, with his charisma and passion for the work shining through, making him an essential subject for the series. With him and Deer Valley High School on board, the team met with many incredible students and selected six seniors – Ahmad, Ebei, Emily, Javonte, Kadynce, and Raven – as subjects who represent a wide range of voices and perspectives shared among their generation.

Set in the East Bay, the series captures the essence of the community—from the local crew to the musical artists featured—creating a deeply authentic reflection of the place the students call home. Hurd introduced longtime friend and Oakland native Daveed Diggs to the project and he signed on to Executive Produce, lending his song “Night Time” to the series’ main title theme.

“High school has always been a challenging time, but in the age of COVID, it took an extra dose of courage and perseverance to succeed. As an Oakland native and a fierce advocate for expanding opportunities in education, I am proud to be a part of ‘The Class, ’ which highlights the stories of six incredible Bay Area teens as they fight to achieve their dreams,” stated executive producer Daveed Diggs.

Throughout the launch of the series, the filmmakers will engage in a national impact campaign, encouraging audiences to discuss their experiences living through the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected their mental health and overall well-being as it pertains to their academic and social lives. The series and impact campaign is made possible with support in part from the John M. Belk Endowment, Lumina Foundation, Gates Foundation, Evelyn & Walter Haas, Jr. Fund, Ascendium Education Group, Ballmer Group, Uplifting Capital, Ellucian, and ECMC Foundation.

The Class debuted on PBS on March 18, 2025 (check local listings), with new episodes airing weekly and streaming on the PBS app. It airs on KQED channels as follows: Fridays at 8pm on KQED 9 starting 3/21, Saturdays at 6pm on KQED 9 starting 3/22, Mondays at 9pm on KQED 9 starting 3/24, and Sundays at 8pm on KQED Plus starting 3/23.

To learn more about the series, visit theclassdocumentary.com

Episode 1 can be viewed here if you don’t catch an upcoming listing time. www.pbs.org/show/the-class/

The Class cast – Top Row (L-R): Mr. Cam, Ahmad, Ebei and Emily. Bottom Row (L-R): Javonte, Kadence and Raven. Photos: Three Frame Media.

ABOUT THE CAST

Mr. Cam

Originally hailing from Oakland, Cam has returned to his alma mater Deer Valley High School as a college adviser. A first-generation college graduate himself, Cam is the only college adviser on a campus with 2000+ students and works tirelessly to empower his students as they navigate the ups and downs of this unprecedented school year

Ahmad

Basketball means everything to Ahmad who transferred to Deer Valley High School to play for their championship winning team. But with indoor sports on hold, this year’s season remains uncertain and Ahmad worries about his sports prospects.

Ebei

A highly decorated track and field star, Ebei is the youngest of five siblings. On top of being a dedicated student, Ebei juggles a busy schedule as an ASB leader and cheerleader and strives to keep school spirit alive despite the unprecedented start to their senior year.

Emily

Hailing from a close-knit family, Emily is the middle child of five sisters. While the pandemic sent students home to learn, Emily’s frontline job in food service remained in-person. Now she juggles working part-time while trying to keep up her grades to get into college.

Javonte

Javonte has come into his own during high school emerging as an outgoing leader. He has the grades and accolades to go on to college, but with so much uncertainty in the world he starts to reconsider his options.

Kadynce

As a cheerleader and member of the Mock Trial Team, Kadynce is quick to let her voice be heard. She dreams of attending a 4-year university, going on to law school, and fighting against issues of injustice but the COVID pandemic has made even her best laid plans feel uncertain.

Raven

A self-taught musician, Raven picked up his first instrument at the age of 7 and enjoyed being part of the Deer Valley High School award-winning choir. Raven aspires to attend a 4-year university but with the challenges of remote learning, he worries about his grades and chances of getting in.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS:

Adam Fenderson and Jaye Fenderson, Directors and Producers

The Fendersons are an award-winning husband and wife filmmaking team and the founders of Three Frame Media, an independent production company focused on character-driven storytelling that engages audiences and drives impact. Together, they directed and produced the critically acclaimed documentary First Generation, which follows four high school students striving to become the first in their families to attend college. The film’s success led to Go College! Now, an educational initiative with Wells Fargo aimed at breaking down barriers to college access. Their follow-up documentary, Unlikely, investigated America’s college dropout crisis and featured influential voices, including LeBron James, Howard Schultz, and leading experts in higher education. The Class is the duo’s first original television series directed and produced through Three Frame Media.

ABOUT THREE FRAME MEDIA:

Founded by award-winning husband and wife filmmaking team Adam and Jaye Fenderson, Three Frame Media produces original documentary content that entertains audiences, fosters dialogue, and inspires lasting change. Their award-winning debut film, First Generation, garnered international acclaim as it followed four high school students striving to be the first in their families to go to college. Through theatrical releases, film festivals, and credits spanning NBC, ABC, Lifetime, Discovery, CNBC, and more, their work continues to engage and impact people from across the globe, reinforcing the power of storytelling to connect and inspire.

ABOUT KQED:

KQED serves the people of Northern California with a public-supported alternative to commercial media. An NPR and PBS affiliate based in San Francisco, KQED is home to one of the most-listened-to public radio stations in the nation, one of the highest-rated public television services and an award-winning education program helping students and educators thrive in 21st-century classrooms. A trusted news source and leader and innovator in interactive technology, KQED takes people of all ages on journeys of exploration — exposing them to new people, places and ideas. kqed.org



The Class cast





Kadynce & Ebei at cheer practice

