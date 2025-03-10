10 Los Medanos College STEM students to present research at national conference

Photo: Los Medanos College

By Juliet V. Casey, Director of Marketing, Los Medanos College

Pittsburg, Calif. – Ten students from Los Medanos College (LMC) will present their work at the 2025 National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR). This is the second time LMC research has risen to warrant national exposure in a field dominated by four-year universities.

The conference will be held April 7 in Pittsburgh, PA.

“Undergraduate research opportunities are incredibly important for students, and I am so proud that Los Medanos College intentionally provides research opportunities within our science courses,” LMC President Pamela Ralston said. “It’s wonderful to see so many of our students selected to present on a national stage.”

LMC was among the first community colleges to adopt STEM course-based research in 2014 and was one of the first members of the National Science Foundation-funded for the Community College Undergraduate Research Initiative in 2015.

Biology professor Briana McCarthy, who was among the faculty spearheading the initiative for LMC, said that when the grant cycle ended in 2018, the college sought another well-respected venue where students could present their research and found NCUR.

“This will be our second year to bring a group of students to NCUR,” McCarthy said. “This is our biggest group yet!” The college sent seven students to the conference last year, when LMC was one of only a handful of community colleges selected to participate.

The national conference, organized by the Council on Undergraduate Research, promotes high-quality, mentored undergraduate research, scholarship and creative inquiry.

Lindsay Currie, executive officer of the Council on Undergraduate Research, said the critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration skills that undergraduates attain through research are essential in today’s world.

“When colleges and universities actively involve undergraduates in research, they are not only shaping the next generation of scholars and leaders but also accelerating discovery and advancement across disciplines,” Currie said. “The earlier we invest in research experiences, the faster we can drive innovation and progress, while ensuring we have an equipped future workforce.”



Currie said abstract submissions for the conference are on the rise. The event drew 3,500 submissions in 2023 and 4,000 in 2024. The conference is set to surpass 4,000 submissions in 2025. The growth in submissions reflects the growing recognition of undergraduate research as a vital part of academic and professional development, she said.

“The increase in submissions demonstrates that students and institutions alike see the value in presenting research, engaging with peers and mentors, and contributing to the broader scholarly conversation,” Currie said.

LMC STEM Students Presenting at NCUR

Zarah Abatcha – Examining Effects of Indole-3-Acetic Acid and Phosphorus Deprivation On Root And Shoot Growth In Brachypodium Distachyon (Faculty advisor: Dr. Jill Bouchard)

Michaela Aquino – The Impact of Home-Cooked Shrimp Flavors on Chitin’s Effectiveness in Adsorbing Methylene Blue Dye from Wastewater (Faculty advisor: Dr. Mindy Capes)

Maddy Delauter – Owl pellets as bio-indicators for heavy metals (Faculty advisor: Professor Briana McCarthy)

Jonathan Mattes – Preparation of Banana Peel Effect on Adsorption of Anionic and Cationic Dyes (Faculty advisor: Dr. Mindy Capes)

Jazmyn Montes – Adsorption of Methylene Blue using Fish Scales and Fish Chitin (Faculty advisor: Dr. Mindy Capes)

Daniel Murillo – Adsorption of Methylene Blue using Fish Scales and Fish Chitin (Faculty advisor: Dr. Mindy Capes)

Carolina Padilla – Adsorption of Anionic and Cationic Dyes with Pumpkin Peels (Faculty advisor: Dr. Mindy Capes)

Jin Christian Rimando – Predictive Modelling of Wildfire Dynamics: Analyzing the Park and Borel Fires through Satellite Imagery to Enhance Fire Management in California (Faculty Advisor: Professor Julie von Bergen)

Jonathan Reed Ryan – Repurposing Grape Pomace as a Bioabsorbent for Removal of Methylene Blue (Faculty advisor: Dr. Mindy Capes)

Brianna Wolf – Abundance of Azolla filiculoides on Dissolved Oxygen Concentration (Faculty advisor: Professor Briana McCarthy)



About Los Medanos College (LMC): LMC is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District, serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs, support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond. LMC’s Pittsburg Campus is located on 120 acres bordering Antioch, with an additional education center in Brentwood.

About NCUR 2025

The 2025 National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR) is dedicated to promoting undergraduate research, scholarship and creative activity in all fields of study by sponsoring an annual conference for students. Unlike meetings of academic professional organizations, this gathering of student scholars welcomes presenters from all institutions of higher learning and from all disciplines. Overall, this conference offers a unique environment for the celebration and promotion of undergraduate student achievement; provides models of exemplary research, scholarship, and creative activity; and offers student career readiness development. Find out more about the history of NCUR here.



