BARTable and the NBA have partnered to reward riders for taking transit.

Events: Rising Stars, National Basketball Players Association Brotherhood Deli, NBA All-Star Concert Series at Pier 48, All-Star Saturday Night including Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest & Slam Dunk and All-Star Game

Friday, Feb. 14, marks the start of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, hosted by the Golden State Warriors. BART looks forward to carrying fans to the games and events happening on both sides of the Bay. We’re also proud to partner with the NBA Players Association for the big weekend.

Follow our directions below to make your journey to games and events as smooth as Curry’s free throws. BART will adjust train lengths to accommodate ridership. For tickets and locations find a list of all the NBA All-Star Weekend events.

Win free tickets and prizes

Visit BARTable’s contests and deals page from now until Feb. 16 for a chance to win exclusive prizes and MVP experiences.

Those looking for more opportunities to get free tickets and other prizes, download the NBA Events app which has partnered with BART and other Bay Area agencies to encourage riding transit around the Bay.

After creating a free NBA ID account, visit the participating stations (see below), tap the tile on the dashboard corresponding with the station, and earn your check-in via your mobile device in mixed reality. Each check-in will also count towards unlocking NBA All-Star prizes through the NBA ID All-Star Rewards Program.

Participating stations:

• 16th St Mission

• Coliseum

• Embarcadero

• Lake Merritt

• Powell St

The Grand BART Prizes will be in the form of digital railgoods.com gift cards in amounts ranging from $10 to $100.

Take transit to Chase Center

Take BART to Powell St. Station and transfer to Muni T Third trains at Union Square Station. Signs on the platform and concourse will guide you to the right exit to catch Muni, and the special event trains will read “S Shuttle Mission Bay.” Disembark Muni at UCSF/Chase Center.

Take BART to 16th St./Mission Station and transfer to special Muni 78X bus service. Disembark at 16th St. & Illinois St. Your event ticket is your Muni ticket. Ride Muni to Chase Center for FREE with your event ticket (excluding cable cars). For more information, visit the Chase Center website.

• Friday, Feb. 14, 6pm: Castrol Rising Stars

• Saturday, Feb. 15, 5pm: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

• Sunday, Feb. 16, 5pm: 74th NBA All-Star Game

Take transit to Oakland Arena

BART takes you directly to the Oakland Arena. Take BART to Coliseum Station and walk across the overpass and around the Coliseum to the arena. Use the arena’s North Entrance for a shorter walk.

• Friday, Feb. 14, 4pm: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

• Saturday, Feb. 15, 11am: NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T

• Saturday, Feb. 15, 2pm: NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T

Take transit to Moscone Center

Take BART to Montgomery Street Station and walk a short distance to Moscone Center.

• Friday, Feb. 14, to Sunday, Feb. 16: NBA Crossover interactive fan experience

• Sunday, Feb. 16: NBA G League Next Up Game

Take transit to the NBA All-Star Concert Series at Pier 48

The NBA will host a three-day concert series from Friday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 16, at Pier 48. Headliners include Noah Kahan, The Chainsmokers, Zedd, and Flo Rida.

Take BART to Powell St. Station and transfer to Muni T Third trains at Union Square Station. Signs on the platform and concourse will guide you to the right exit to catch Muni, and the special event trains will read “S Shuttle Mission Bay.” Disembark Muni at Mission Rock and walk to Pier 48.

Take BART to Embarcadero Station and transfer to Muni N Judah trains on the upper level of the station. Disembark at King and 2nd streets and walk to Pier 48.

Take transit to the NBPA Brotherhood Deli at SPARK Social SF

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) will bring their Brotherhood Deli food truck – the only fan experience powered by the 450+ members of the NBPA – along with activations and programming to SPARK Social SF from Friday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 16, 11am to 6pm. It’s a short walk from SPARK Social to Chase Center.

The celebration will include player appearances, photo opps, plant-based food, immersive gaming, and hourly slam dunk shows and fan shooting contests. To register and secure your spot during All-Star Weekend click, here: NBPA Brotherhood Deli.

Take BART to Powell St. Station and transfer to Muni T Third trains at Union Square Station. Signs on the platform and concourse will guide you to the right exit to catch Muni. Disembark Muni at Mission Rock and walk to SPARK Social.

Take BART to 16th St./Mission Station and transfer to the Muni 22 bus. Disembark at Mission Bay Blvd North and 3rd Street and walk to SPARK Social.

