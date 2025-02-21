Antioch Chamber to honor community award winners at Annual Gala March 28

Lori Ogorchock (source: 2024 campaign) and Mike Green (source: LinkedIn).

Lori Ogorchock, Mike Green are 2024 Citizens of the Year

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the annual awards for 2024.

• Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement – Former Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock

• Citizen of the Year for Most Impact- Mike Green

• Small Business of the Year- Mike’s Pastry

• Large Corporate Business of the Year – Travis Credit Union

• Non-Profit of the Year – RCF Connects

• Student of the Year – Mina Aljanaby, Dozier-Libbey Medical High School student

More details on each winner will be provided by the Chamber later.

An additional Citizen of the Year for Lifetime Achievement will be posthumously to the late Jimmy Bean, a former business owner and community leader, who passed away in December. (See obituary, here)

All seven award winners will be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Gala at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center on Saturday, March 28. Tickets are $85 per person or $680 for a table of eight and are available on the Chamber’s website at www.AntiochChamber.com.



