Antioch Animal Services to host Joybound low-cost spay and neuter clinics Tuesdays in March

1 pet per household. No brachycephalic (flat faced) breeds.

By Antioch Friends of Animal Services

Joybound People & Pets will be setting up their rig outside of Antioch Animal Services, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25th at 8am. This is first come, first served, spay/neuter services at an affordable cost.

Please read all details as there are limitations of animals per household and on breeds.

Our mobile spay/neuter clinic addresses the pet overpopulation crisis, while preventing health and behavior problems in your pet. Plus, animals can be administered with free pet microchips, age-appropriate vaccinations, and post-surgery pain medication and e-collar.

Credit or debit cards and cash are accepted. Payment is due at the time of services. No checks, please.

• All patients will be seen first-come, first-served.

• All animals must be in good health.

• One pet will be served per household.

• No pregnant or nursing animals.

• Pets must be between 4 months and 6 years of age.

• Pets must weigh between 2 and 50 pounds.

• Pet guardians must be residents of Contra Costa County.

• Please withhold food after midnight the night prior to surgery.

• Please bring any medical paperwork you have related to your animal’s vaccine or health history.

• Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.

• No brachycephalic breeds (French Bulldogs, English Bulldogs, Pugs, etc.)

• Animals are not given full health or wellness exams at these clinic, only spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations.

• Joybound People & Pets reserves the right to refuse service to anyone.

For more information about these events, please contact our clinic team.

Prices

Spay (Female): Cats $150, Dogs $300

Neuter (Male) Cats $100, Dogs $200

We advise getting here early, bring a chair, wrap up warm!

Thank you to Joybound for this valuable service. For more information visit their website;

https://joybound.org/blog/mobile-spay-neuter-clinics/



Joybound Animal Spay & Neuter Clinics – March 2025

